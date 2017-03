SUV and fire hydrant into St. Louis home after a crush

ST. LOUIS,MO. MARCH 21. A two-car crash left a fire hydrant in the living room of a home, and an SUV, into the side of a house.

The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Ninth and O’Fallon streets Monday night, when a Sedan and a SUV collided.

Two people in the sedan car were taken to a hospital.

Police said no one was hurt inside the house.