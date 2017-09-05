SWAT Surrounds Maryland Heights Apartment Building Overnight

Maryland Heights, MO. September 4 – Residents of an apartment complex in Maryland Heights were forced to evacuate for several hours overnight.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Maryland Heights Police evacuated several of the apartments in the 2250 block of Atrium Drive following a report of shots fired. After the evacuation, officers and SWAT team members surrounded one of the buildings with their guns drawn.
About two hours later, a News 4 photographer on the scene heard a loud flash bang and then saw emergency crews going into one of the apartments. The photographer did not see anyone being taken out of the apartment.
After emergency crews went into the apartment, offices began allowing residents to re-enter the building.
Police and Central County Dispatch have not told News 4 why they were called to the complex in the first place. They have also declined to provide any additional details regarding the situation.
SWAT rodea edificio de apartamentos en Maryland Heights
Maryland Heights, MO. 4 de septiembre – Los residentes de un complejo de apartamentos en Maryland Heights se vieron obligados a evacuar durante varias horas durante la noche.
Alrededor de las 10 p.m. del domingo la policía de Maryland Heights evacuó varios de los apartamentos en el bloque 2250 de Atrium Drive después de que se reportaran disparos en el área. Después de la evacuación, los oficiales y miembros del equipo de SWAT rodearon uno de los edificios con sus armas.
Alrededor de dos horas más tarde, se escuchó un fuerte golpe de destello y se vio equipos de emergencia entrando en uno de los apartamentos. Nadie salió del apartamento.
Después de que los equipos de emergencia entraron en el apartamento, los oficiales comenzaron a permitir a los residentes a volver a entrar en el edificio.
La policía no ha comentado por qué fueron llamados al complejo en primer lugar. También se ha negado a proporcionar detalles adicionales sobre la situación.