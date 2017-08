Swift’s Lawyer: ‘Taylor Swift shows others you can say no’

Denver (AP) — Taylor Swift’s lawyer is attacking the credibility of a former Denver radio host, claiming he changed his story multiple times and destroyed evidence after the singer accused him of groping her before a 2013 concert.

David Mueller sued Swift for up to $3 million, claiming he was fired from a country music station when Swift falsely accused him.

Swift’s attorney, Douglas Baldridge, said in Tuesday’s opening argument that Mueller gave seven accounts of what happened and destroyed taped conversations about it with his bosses, who fired him.

Baldridge asked jurors: “What’s wrong with this picture? A woman gets assaulted, a woman reports it, and she gets sued.”

The attorney says Swift is seeking a symbolic $1 in her counterclaim and isn’t trying to bankrupt Mueller. He says she’s showing others that “you can always say no.”