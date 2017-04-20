SYLVESTER STALLONE AND CANELO ALVAREZ TRADE VERBAL JABS IN TECATE’S LATEST “BORN BOLD” CAMPAIGN
St. Louis, MO. April 20 – New TV Spots Feature the Legendary Actor and Mexican Super Fighter Challenging One Another to Be Bolder
Today, Tecate, the Mexican beer with bold flavor, announced the latest evolution of its successful multiyear “Born Bold” advertising campaign, featuring the addition of legendary actor, Sylvester Stallone.
Debuting alongside Mexican super fighter Canelo Alvarez, who reprises his role following last year’s “Flashy,” Stallone and Canelo will be placed in multiple scenarios throughout the two 30-second spots entitled “Beehive:BBQ” and “Belt:Tub,” with the screen icon and star fighter humorously challenging each other to be bolder. The two will be featured alongside Tecate’s Black Eagle, who continues his iconic role as the brand’s symbol of masculinity and connection to its bi-cultural Hispanic consumer.
“Sylvester Stallone has a lifelong connection to boxing and continues to build a career as a symbol for masculinity, which resonates particularly well with Tecate’s bold, bi-cultural consumer,” said Belen Pamukoff, Brand Director, Tecate. “In these new spots, our mission was to capture the comradery between Stallone as a masculine, legendary actor and Canelo as a real life boxing champion, while further fueling the inherit bold swagger of these superstars.”
The commercials, created by Tecate and Nómades, will be part of a refreshed 37-week campaign, and will debut on national broadcast and online on April 20, with heavy promotion leading into Canelo’s first fight of 2017 with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6th in Las Vegas. The campaign will also include PR, digital content across social channels, and OOH in the form of prize card point-of-sale materials at the retail level.
“Our relationship with Sly is a couple of years old given we’d worked with him for Tecate in Mexico,” said Pablo Batlle, CCO, Nómades. “The challenge here was to find the real voice of this collaboration in the American market. We think that we achieved a new approach that is relevant to the bi-cultural Hispanic consumer and to the Born Bold concept.”
Since the official debut of the “Born Bold” advertising campaign in 2015, Tecate Light has made waves throughout the industry, becoming the fastest growing light beer in the US versus our competitors and introducing the incredibly successful #TecateBeerWall spot late last year – timed to the first and second Presidential debates.
SYLVESTER STALLONE Y CANELO ÁLVAREZ INTERCAMBIAN GOLPES DE BOXEO VERBALES EN LA MÁS RECIENTE CAMPAÑA DE TECATE, “BORN BOLD”
St. Louis, MO. 20 de abril – Nuevos anuncios de TV presentan al legendario actor y al súper boxeador mexicano desafiándose mutuamente a ser más audaces
Hoy, Tecate, la cerveza mexicana de sabor audaz, anunció la evolución más reciente de su exitosa campaña publicitaria “Born Bold” (Nacida Audaz), de varios años, con la adición del legendario actor Sylvester Stallone.
Debutando junto al súper boxeador mexicano Canelo Álvarez, que repite su papel después de “Flashy“, del año pasado, Stallone y Canelo se colocarán en múltiples escenarios durante los dos anuncios de 30 segundos titulados “Beehive:BBQ” y “Belt:Tub“, con el ídolo de la pantalla y el estelar púgil retándose con humor para ser más audaces. Los dos aparecerán junto al Águila Negra de Tecate, que continúa su papel icónico como el símbolo de masculinidad de la marca y su conexión con sus consumidores hispanos biculturales.
“Sylvester Stallone tiene una conexión de toda la vida con el boxeo y sigue edificando una carrera como un símbolo de la masculinidad, que tiene un eco particularmente bueno con el consumidor audaz y bicultural de Tecate”, dijo Belén Pamukoff, directora de Marca de Tecate. “En estos nuevos anuncios, nuestra misión fue captar la camaradería entre Stallone como un legendario actor masculino y Canelo como un campeón de boxeo de la vida real, mientras estimulamos la imagen audaz intrínseca de estas superestrellas”.
Los comerciales, creados por Tecate y Nómades, formarán parte de una renovada campaña de 37 semanas, y debutarán en la televisión nacional y en Internet el 20 de abril, con una fuerte promoción apuntando a la primera pelea de Canelo en 2017 contra Julio César Chávez Jr. el 6 de mayo en Las Vegas. La campaña también incluirá relaciones públicas, contenido digital en canales sociales, y publicidad exterior en forma de materiales de tarjetas de premio en punto de venta al nivel de las ventas al detalle.
“Nuestra relación con Sly empezó hace un par de años, ya que trabajamos con él para Tecate en México”, dijo Pablo Batlle, director creativo de Nómades. “El reto consistía en encontrar la voz real de esta colaboración en el mercado norteamericano. Pensamos que logramos un nuevo enfoque que es relevante al consumidor bicultural hispano y al concepto de Born Bold”.
Desde el debut oficial de la campaña publicitaria “Born Bold” en 2015, Tecate Light ha causado una impresión en la industria, al convertirse en la cerveza ligera de crecimiento más rápido en los Estados Unidos, frente a nuestros competidores e introduciendo el increíblemente exitoso anuncio #TecateBeerWall a fines del año pasado, programado para el primer y el segundo debate presidencial.