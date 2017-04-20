SYLVESTER STALLONE AND CANELO ALVAREZ TRADE VERBAL JABS IN TECATE’S LATEST “BORN BOLD” CAMPAIGN

St. Louis, MO. April 20 – New TV Spots Feature the Legendary Actor and Mexican Super Fighter Challenging One Another to Be Bolder

Today, Tecate, the Mexican beer with bold flavor, announced the latest evolution of its successful multiyear “Born Bold” advertising campaign, featuring the addition of legendary actor, Sylvester Stallone.

Debuting alongside Mexican super fighter Canelo Alvarez, who reprises his role following last year’s “Flashy,” Stallone and Canelo will be placed in multiple scenarios throughout the two 30-second spots entitled “Beehive:BBQ” and “Belt:Tub,” with the screen icon and star fighter humorously challenging each other to be bolder. The two will be featured alongside Tecate’s Black Eagle, who continues his iconic role as the brand’s symbol of masculinity and connection to its bi-cultural Hispanic consumer.

“Sylvester Stallone has a lifelong connection to boxing and continues to build a career as a symbol for masculinity, which resonates particularly well with Tecate’s bold, bi-cultural consumer,” said Belen Pamukoff, Brand Director, Tecate. “In these new spots, our mission was to capture the comradery between Stallone as a masculine, legendary actor and Canelo as a real life boxing champion, while further fueling the inherit bold swagger of these superstars.”

The commercials, created by Tecate and Nómades, will be part of a refreshed 37-week campaign, and will debut on national broadcast and online on April 20, with heavy promotion leading into Canelo’s first fight of 2017 with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6th in Las Vegas. The campaign will also include PR, digital content across social channels, and OOH in the form of prize card point-of-sale materials at the retail level.

“Our relationship with Sly is a couple of years old given we’d worked with him for Tecate in Mexico,” said Pablo Batlle, CCO, Nómades. “The challenge here was to find the real voice of this collaboration in the American market. We think that we achieved a new approach that is relevant to the bi-cultural Hispanic consumer and to the Born Bold concept.”

Since the official debut of the “Born Bold” advertising campaign in 2015, Tecate Light has made waves throughout the industry, becoming the fastest growing light beer in the US versus our competitors and introducing the incredibly successful #TecateBeerWall spot late last year – timed to the first and second Presidential debates.