Tabloids publish rumors of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together

Tabloids across the world are publishing rumors that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been seeing each other lately and are possibly getting back together.
The couple split in 2005 after Brad Pitt’s affair with Angelina Jolie while he was still married to Aniston. Pitt then went on to marry Jolie and adopt three children and have three more: Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Vivienne Marcheline, Shiloh Nouvel and Knox Leon.
Then came September of 2016, when the couple split and Jolie filed for divorce. Aniston, on her part started dating “Leftovers” star Justin Theroux, and they married on 2015. But on Feb. 15, 2018, the couple announced they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven as a couple.
Now, reportedly, the “golden couple” is back together. The British tabloid The Daily Mail reported that it was George Clooney, friend of Pitt’s, who insisted the actor call Aniston. According to the Daily Mail, Clooney and Pitt were close friends during the time Pitt was dating the “Friends” star, but Pitt’s relationship with Jolie made them drift apart. After Jolie divorced Pitt, Clooney was the first to call him and pushed for a reunion between him and Aniston.
Any rumors remain yet to be confirmed.
Tabloides publican rumores de que Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston vuelven a estar juntos
Los tabloides de todo el mundo están publicando rumores de que Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston se han estado viendo últimamente y posiblemente vuelvan a estar juntos.
La pareja se separó en 2005 después del romance de Brad Pitt con Angelina Jolie mientras aún estaba casado con Aniston. Pitt luego se casó con Jolie y adoptaron tres hijos y tuvieron tres más: Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Vivienne Marcheline, Shiloh Nouvel y Knox Leon.
Luego vino septiembre de 2016, cuando la pareja se separó y Jolie solicitó el divorcio. Aniston, por su parte, comenzó a salir con la estrella de “The Leftovers” Justin Theroux, y se casaron en 2015. Pero el 15 de febrero de 2018, la pareja anunció que se habían separado después de dos años y medio de matrimonio y siete de pareja.
Ahora, según los informes, la “pareja de oro” está de vuelta. El tabloide británico The Daily Mail informó que fue George Clooney, amigo de Pitt, quien insistió en que el actor llamara a Aniston. De acuerdo con el Daily Mail, Clooney y Pitt eran amigos cercanos durante el tiempo en que Pitt salía con la estrella de “Friends”, pero la relación de Pitt con Jolie los hizo alejarse. Después de que Jolie se divorció de Pitt, Clooney fue el primero en llamarlo y propició la reunión entre ambos.
Cualquier rumor aún queda por confirmarse.