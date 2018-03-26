Tabloids publish rumors of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together

Tabloids across the world are publishing rumors that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been seeing each other lately and are possibly getting back together.

The couple split in 2005 after Brad Pitt’s affair with Angelina Jolie while he was still married to Aniston. Pitt then went on to marry Jolie and adopt three children and have three more: Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Vivienne Marcheline, Shiloh Nouvel and Knox Leon.

Then came September of 2016, when the couple split and Jolie filed for divorce. Aniston, on her part started dating “Leftovers” star Justin Theroux, and they married on 2015. But on Feb. 15, 2018, the couple announced they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven as a couple.

Now, reportedly, the “golden couple” is back together. The British tabloid The Daily Mail reported that it was George Clooney, friend of Pitt’s, who insisted the actor call Aniston. According to the Daily Mail, Clooney and Pitt were close friends during the time Pitt was dating the “Friends” star, but Pitt’s relationship with Jolie made them drift apart. After Jolie divorced Pitt, Clooney was the first to call him and pushed for a reunion between him and Aniston.

Any rumors remain yet to be confirmed.