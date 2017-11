Target Reveals First in Series of Weekend Deals for the Holiday Season

Retailer will offer 25 percent off all kitchen appliances and 15 percent off Thanksgiving prep essentials on Nov. 11 and 12 in stores and on Target.com

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the first in its series of Weekend Deals, a new holiday sale that will feature compelling offers, like category-wide discounts on items that rarely go on sale, both in stores and on Target.com. The deals are timed for the weekends, when twice as many guests shop than an average weekday. Weekend Deals begin Nov. 11 and 12, with Target’s biggest sale of the year on kitchen appliances and Thanksgiving prep essentials.

Throughout November and December Target will offer new Weekend Deals, designed to give guests meaningful discounts on the items they are shopping for most during that time in the season. For example, with Thanksgiving just two weeks away, the first Weekend Deal offers guests 25 percent off all kitchen appliances, including brands like KitchenAid and Cuisinart, with no exclusions, and 15 percent off Thanksgiving prep essentials, like disposable tableware, napkins, paper towels and more. Guests shopping in stores will need a coupon for the kitchen appliances offer, which can be found in the Target app or by texting KITCHEN to TARGET (827438)*. The Thanksgiving essentials discount will be applied automatically. Later in the season, Weekend Deals will include discounts on holiday decorations and top gifts, as guests get their homes ready for the holidays and begin shopping for friends and family.

“The holidays can be hectic, and we want to make saving at Target easier than ever for our guests,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Our new Weekend Deals do just that by offering great discounts on the items our guests are shopping for most when they are doing their weekend Target run. When you combine the savings we offer through our Weekly Ad and Cartwheel, plus the festive experiences guests will find at Target stores, we’re offering tremendous value – and a lot of holiday fun – this season.”

More Weekend Deals will be announced throughout the season, and will be highlighted in the retailer’s marketing starting the Tuesday or Wednesday before the deal is available. Guests can visit Target’s A Bullseye View to learn about upcoming Weekend Deals each week.

In addition to offering extra savings on the weekends, Target also will bring joy to guests with engaging experiences in stores throughout the holiday season. The first moment, on Nov. 11, will offer guests a chance to learn about some of Target’s top toys through demonstrations in the toy department. In December, guests can pose for photos in an interactive photo booth, find exclusive giveaways, a hot cocoa and cookie station and more. Details, including dates and locations of weekend experiences, are available on Target.com.

*Message and data rates may apply. One message per request. http://target.com/terms for Terms and Conditions; http://target.com/privacy for Privacy Policy.