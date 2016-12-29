Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — At age 96, Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan. He’s traveled from his rural Missouri home to St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, to see her in concert.
On Monday, in the midst of a thunderstorm, the concert came to the World War II combat veteran, a surprise visit from the singer and her parents.
He had hosted 72 people for a family Christmas a day earlier. Many of his relatives were still there when a van pulled into the driveway of his home in New Madrid, about 130 miles south of St. Louis.
“My daughter opened the door and said, ‘It’s Taylor Swift!’” Porter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “I couldn’t believe it. It’s not a miracle but I’d say it’s pretty close.”
Swift spent about an hour talking with Porter and family. Then, on the enclosed back porch, she sang her 2014 No. 1 hit, “Shake It Off,” with dozens of Porter’s relatives joining in.
“The whole family was singing along on the back porch,” Porter said. “I though the police might come by!”
Porter likes his classic country, but he has been a fan of the 27-year-old singer ever since she burst onto the music scene as a teenager.
“The way she puts on a show is what I like,” he said.
It wasn’t clear how Swift came to find out about Porter’s fandom, but he said that he was “proud of her to take the time out to do something like that for an old country boy.”
After fighting in Germany, Porter spent decades working and farming in Missouri. He’s been married to his wife, 89-year-old Harriett, for 69 years and raised nine children.
They have a combined 49 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “We had 49 stockings on the wall for Christmas and each of them got a $2 bill!” Porter said.
He was still basking in the glow of the large family holiday when Swift showed up.
“It’s really special she takes time out to do something like that,” said Porter’s daughter, Carolyn Allred, 66, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Porter was cherishing one souvenir: “I got lipstick on my face!”
Taylor Swift sorprende a un fan de 96 años en Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A los 96 años, Cyrus Porter es un fanático de Taylor Swift. Ha viajado desde su casa rural de Missouri a St. Louis y Memphis, Tennessee, para verla en concierto.
El lunes, en medio de una tormenta, el concierto llegó hasta el veterano de combate de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, una visita sorpresa de la cantante y sus padres.
El veterano había recibido a 72 personas para una fiesta de Navidad familiar un día antes. Muchos de sus parientes seguían allí cuando una furgoneta entró en el camino de su casa en New Madrid, a unos 130 kilómetros al sur de St. Louis.
“Mi hija abrió la puerta y dijo: ‘¡Es Taylor Swift!'”, Dijo Porter a The Associated Press el martes. “No podía creerlo. No es un milagro, pero diría que está muy cerca”.
Swift pasó cerca de una hora hablando con Porter y su familia. Luego, en el porche trasero, cantó su hit No. 1 del 2014 “Shake It Off”, con docenas de familiares de Porter uniéndose.
“Toda la familia cantaba en el porche trasero”, dijo Porter. ¡Pensé que la policía podría entrar!
A Porter le gusta la música country clásica, pero ha sido un fan de la cantante de 27 años de edad desde que ella estalló en la escena de la música cuando era adolescente.
“La forma en que ella realiza su show es lo que me gusta”, dijo. No estaba claro cómo Swift llegó a averiguar sobre el Porter, pero dijo que estaba “orgulloso de ella por tomarse el tiempo para hacer algo así por un viejo campesino”.
Después de luchar en Alemania, Porter pasó décadas trabajando y cultivando en Missouri. Ha estado casado con su esposa, Harriett de 89 años, durante 69 años y crió nueve hijos. Tienen un total de 49 nietos y bisnietos.
“Teníamos 49 medias en la pared para Navidad y cada una de ellas recibió un billete de $ 2”, dijo Porter.
Todavía estaba disfrutando del brillo de la fiesta familiar cuando apareció Swift. “Es realmente especial que se tomara tiempo para hacer algo así”, dijo la hija de Porter, Carolyn Allred, de 66 años, de Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Porter estaba contento por un recuerdo que le dejó Swift: “Tengo lápiz de labios en la cara!”