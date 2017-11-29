Teacher Shot near Baseball Field of Francis Howell High School while Jogging

St. Charles, MO – A Francis Howell teacher was hospitalized Wednesday after an intentional, random shooting on a jogging trail near Francis Howell High School.

According to police, the teacher was jogging around 3 p.m. and encountered a man on the trail. He didn’t know the man, who was a white male in his 30s or 40s, and jogged past him.

As the teacher passed by the assailant, the man turned and shot him in the back. Multiple shots were fired, but only one hit the teacher. The shooter didn’t take anything from the teacher and immediately fled the scene in the opposite direction.

The teacher was able to Highway 94 and flag down a motorist, who drove him back to Francis Howell High School. Once there, someone at the school administered medical aid until an ambulance got to the school. The teacher was conscious and talking to emergency responders when they arrived.

Police are searching for the suspect.

The school had an early release day, but some students and faculty remained on campus. The district put six schools in the area on lockdown, including Francis Howell Middle School and three elementary schools, as a precaution.

Just before 4 p.m., students were released to their parents