Teacher Shot near Baseball Field of Francis Howell High School while Jogging

St. Charles, MO – A Francis Howell teacher was hospitalized Wednesday after an intentional, random shooting on a jogging trail near Francis Howell High School.
According to police, the teacher was jogging around 3 p.m. and encountered a man on the trail. He didn’t know the man, who was a white male in his 30s or 40s, and jogged past him.
As the teacher passed by the assailant, the man turned and shot him in the back. Multiple shots were fired, but only one hit the teacher. The shooter didn’t take anything from the teacher and immediately fled the scene in the opposite direction.
The teacher was able to Highway 94 and flag down a motorist, who drove him back to Francis Howell High School. Once there, someone at the school administered medical aid until an ambulance got to the school. The teacher was conscious and talking to emergency responders when they arrived.
Police are searching for the suspect.
The school had an early release day, but some students and faculty remained on campus. The district put six schools in the area on lockdown, including Francis Howell Middle School and three elementary schools, as a precaution.
Just before 4 p.m., students were released to their parents
Profesor herido de bala cerca del campo de béisbol de Francis Howell High School mientras corría
St. Charles, MO – Un profesor de Francis Howell fue hospitalizado el miércoles después de un tiroteo intencional y al azar en un sendero para trotar cerca de Francis Howell High School.
Según la policía, el maestro corría alrededor de las 3 p.m. y se encontró con un hombre en el camino. No conocía al hombre, quien era blanco de unos 30 o 40 años, y trotó junto a él.
Cuando el maestro pasó junto al atacante, el hombre se volvió y le disparó por la espalda. El atacante hizo múltiples disparos, pero solo uno dio al maestro. El tirador no le quitó nada al maestro e inmediatamente huyó de la escena en la dirección opuesta.
El maestro pudo llegar a la autopista 94 e hizo la parada un automovilista, quien lo llevó de vuelta a Francis Howell High School. Una vez allí, alguien en la escuela le administró asistencia médica hasta que llegó una ambulancia. El maestro estaba consciente y hablando con el personal de emergencia cuando llegaron.
La policía está buscando al sospechoso.
La hora de salida de la escuela fue antes de lo normal, pero algunos estudiantes y profesores permanecieron en el campus. El distrito aseguró seis escuelas en el área, incluida Francis Howell Middle School y tres escuelas primarias, como medida de precaución.
Justo antes de las 4 p.m. los estudiantes fueron liberados a sus padres.