Tecate Declares Itself the Winner of Mexican Mega-Fight Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.

Tecate Bold Punch App Adds New Scoring Feature, Exclusive Canelo Training Camp Content and Chance to Win Canelo’s Unique Hat

St. Louis, MO. May 1 – Tomorrow, Tecate, the official beer of boxing and the presenting and exclusive beer sponsor for the mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., will welcome the fighters and thousands of their fans to Las Vegas in true Mexican fashion including an impressive mariachi orchestrated ‘Grand Arrival’ at the MGM Grand – all livestreamed on Tecate’s Facebook page to start the Cinco de Mayo celebration early.

Fans 21+ not able to make it to Las Vegas can still feel every Canelo power punch through their iOS or Android phone with the latest Tecate Bold Punch app. In addition to the fan-favorite vibrating punch feature, the app adds new scoring functionality where fans can score the match round-by-round with the pros; provides new, exclusive Canelo training camp content from the Eagle Cam, a unique aerial point-of-view of Canelo’s training; and allows consumers to enter-to-win an incredibly unique Canelo branded hat only available through Tecate’s text-to-win competition and social channels. The free app, demonstrated here by the Tecate Chicas , is available today with fight specific content being refreshed up to the final moments before Canelo jumps in the ring.

“Becoming the official beer of boxing didn’t happen overnight. It took Tecate years of dedication, commitment to bring the fans closer to the sport and incredibly forward thinking partners like Golden Boy Promotions and Canelo Alvarez,” said Gustavo Guerra, Tecate Brand Director. “This fight between the two best Mexican fighters in the world will certainly go down as one of the classic battles between countrymen and no matter who wins, Tecate is in their corner.”

Tecate is also offering its famous, national mail-in-rebate program where if consumers 21+ buy two 12-packs of Tecate or Tecate Light from their local grocery and/or liquor store and send in the HBO Pay-Per-View® proof-of-purchase, they’ll receive $20 back, or buy one 12-pack from their local convenience store and send in the HBO Pay-Per-View® proof-of-purchase to receive $15 back. Full details are available at retail locations across the country.

The Mexican beer will also welcome back the popular Tecate Bold Champions Chat on Thursday, May 4th to be moderated by ESPN Deportes’ Bernardo Osuna and feature Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO, Oscar de la Hoya, former world title holder across four different weight classes, Eric Morales, and the greatest Mexican fighter of all-time, Julio Caesar Chavez, Sr. The Tecate Bold Champions Chat will be broadcast live on the Bold Punch App, RingTv.com and Golden Boy Promotion’s Facebook Page.

Tecate started thematic national fight promotions across more than 7,000 off-premise locations in early April including more than 200 on-premise accounts in Las Vegas driving beer trials. Starting on Tuesday, April 18, national general market and Hispanic broadcasters including NBC Sports, Comedy Central, Spike TV, ESPN, FX, Univision, Telemundo, Fox Deportes, NBC Universo, ESPN Deportes and many others will air or will have aired the recently announced Tecate “Born Bold” branded commercial “Beehive BBQ” featuring Canelo and Sylvester Stallone.

Additional fight week promotions include Friday’s tripleheader card for the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN Presented by Tecate along with the brand being featured prominently on Canelo’s trunks, at the center ring, around the mat and throughout the fight.