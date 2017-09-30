Teen Campers Escape Early Morning Cabin Fire

Eureka, MO. September 29 – Nearly a dozen sixth-grade girls escaped unharmed when their cabin at Camp Wyman in Eureka caught fire early Friday morning.
The girls were awakened a little after 2 a.m., when smoke detectors sounded as fire engulfed the front porch of the cabin. The 10 students from the Steger Sixth Grade Center in the Webster Groves District tried to get out the front door but couldn’t because of the flames. The three high school juniors and seniors who were their chaperones helped them get out the back. They then went to the adjoining cabin and got everyone out of there. A camp spokesperson says two staff members helped with the evacuations.
The Eureka Fire Department reports that by the time they got there, the entire cabin was engulfed. They say the counselors did an excellent job making sure everyone got out safely.
There were some tense moments though. When the girls gathered at the cafeteria, eight were missing. It turns out they had gone to the lake instead.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, but it may have been started by a wood, candle-burning lantern that was supposed to be turned in, but was left on the porch.
Friday was to be the final day of week-long stay for the Steger students and their chaperones.
Campistas adolescentes escapan de incendio el viernes por la mañana
Eureka, MO. 29 de septiembre – Casi una docena de chicas de sexto grado escaparon ilesas cuando su cabaña en Camp Wyman en Eureka se incendió el viernes por la mañana.
Las chicas se despertaron un poco después de las 2 de la madrugada, cuando los detectores de humo sonaron y el fuego atravesó el porche delantero de la cabaña. Las 10 estudiantes del Steger Center en el distrito de Webster Groves trataron de salir por la puerta pero no pudieron debido a las llamas. Otros tres estudiantes de secundaria y adultos mayores que fueron sus chaperones les ayudaron a salir por la parte trasera. Se resguardaron en la cabaña contigua y sacaron a todo el mundo de allí. Un portavoz del campamento dice que dos miembros del personal ayudaron con las evacuaciones.
El Departamento de Bomberos de Eureka informa que cuando llegaron allí, la cabaña entera estaba incendiada. Dicen que los consejeros hicieron un trabajo excelente asegurándose de que todo el mundo saliera con seguridad.
Sin embargo, hubo algunos momentos tensos. Cuando las niñas se reunieron en la cafetería, ocho estaban desaparecidas. Resulta que habían ido al lago.
La causa del incendio está bajo investigación, pero puede haber sido iniciado por una linterna de madera que debía ser apagada, pero la dejaron en el porche.
El viernes iba a ser el último día de estancia de una semana de las estudiantes de Steger y sus chaperones.