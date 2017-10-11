Teen Fatally Shot in University City

University City, MO. October 9 – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while allegedly playing with guns in University City Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the 6600 block of Bartmer Avenue for a sick case. When they arrived, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the mouth.

Officials said two male acquaintances of the victim, who were at the scene, were taken to the police station for questioning. One of the males, a friend of the victim’s, said they were both playing with guns when his gun went off, accidentally shooting the victim in the face.

The victim was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing