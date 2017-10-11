Wednesday , October 11 2017
Teen Fatally Shot in University City

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while allegedly playing with guns in University City Saturday afternoon. Photo Credit: KMOV

 

University City, MO. October 9 – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while allegedly playing with guns in University City Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the 6600 block of Bartmer Avenue for a sick case. When they arrived, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the mouth.

 

 

Officials said two male acquaintances of the victim, who were at the scene, were taken to the police station for questioning. One of the males, a friend of the victim’s, said they were both playing with guns when his gun went off, accidentally shooting the victim in the face.

The victim was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing

 

                                                              


 Adolescente recibe disparo fatal en University City

 

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while allegedly playing with guns in University City Saturday afternoon. Photo Credit: KMOV

 

La policía está investigando después de que un joven de 17 años de edad fuera baleado y asesinado mientras que, supuestamente, jugaba con armas de fuego en University City el sábado por la tarde.

Alrededor de la 1:45 p.m., la policía fue llamada a la cuadra 6600 de Bartmer Avenue para un caso de enfermedad. Cuando llegaron, los agentes encontraron a la víctima con una herida de bala en la boca.

 

 

Funcionarios dijeron que dos conocidos de la víctima, que estaban en el lugar, fueron llevados a la comisaría para ser interrogados. Uno de los hombres, un amigo de la víctima, dijo que ambos estaban jugando con armas cuando su arma se disparó, disparando accidentalmente a la víctima en la cara.

La víctima fue llevada al Hospital Barnes Jewish donde murió.

La investigación está en curso.

 

 

 

                                                              


 

