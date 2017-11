Teen Grabbed By Man Walking Home From School in Overland

Police are investigating after a teenager was grabbed by a man in Overland Wednesday night.

A 16-year-old girl walking home from school around 8 p.m. when a man approached her from behind.

The suspect got out of his car, approached the girl from behind and grabbed her by the arm. The girl pulled her arm away and ran.

The incident occurred on Burns Avenue near the intersection of Tennyson Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact the Overland Police Detective Bureau at 314-428-4760, 314-428-1212 or email tips@overlandmo.org.