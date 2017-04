Teen killed, woman injured in shooting moments before crash in Florissant

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 4. – Officers called to a car crash in north St. Louis County early Tuesday found two shooting victims inside the vehicle. An 18-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured during a shooting moments before a vehicle crash in Florissant overnight.

The 19-year-old woman who was also riding in the car was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, she is in stable condition.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred at New Halls Ferry and Greengrass around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A third person, a female driver of the car was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.