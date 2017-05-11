Telemundo And Universo “Shift” Hispanic Media With Innovative Formats And Original Programming For The 2017-18 Upfront Season
For the First-Time Ever, Telemundo will Present the Spanish-language Broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Next Season
Networks to Roll-out More Than 850 Hours of New Primetime Content across Diverse Formats Including Super Series ™, Mini-series, Realities and Digital Content
In Conjunction with NBCUniversal’s Upfront Presentation, Telemundo will hold an Exclusive Celebration for Advertising Clients Featuring a Private Concert with Global Pop Star Enrique Iglesias
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced a robust lineup of new innovative programming for the 2017-2018 television season, featuring over 850 hours of new formats and multiplatform original content, at a press conference today. Telemundo’s new primetime programming line-up features three Super Series™ including the much-anticipated return of the worldwide success “La Reina del Sur,” and five new mini-series, including a series based on the life of renowned music icon Luis Miguel and “El Secreto de Selena,” the story behind the death of the beloved Mexican-American singer, Selena Quintanilla. On the digital front, the network presented the first-ever virtual reality (VR) experience for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Double Acción 52, as well as its first digital bilingual reality show, the first-ever Hispanic Snapchat show and two multiplatform content collaborations with BuzzFeed. Universo, Telemundo Enterprises’ entertainment cable channel, will bring back its proven hit “celeb-realities” including “The Riveras,” and signature series including “The Walking Dead en Español.”
https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8101951-telemundo-universo-shift-happens-hispanic-media-redifined/
In addition, for the first time ever, Telemundo will present the Spanish-language broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ next season. Telemundo Deportes’ will feature more than 700 hours of coverage – 56 matches on Telemundo and eight matches on Universo. The entire lineup of Telemundo’s daytime shows will be produced from a center stage in Moscow, covering the World Cup from all angles and storylines. Telemundo’s Spanish-language coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ will be available via live stream on desktops, tablets, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App, and on connected TV’s, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App will offer comprehensive content, including general news and information, team and player profiles, features about the host country and much more. The digital coverage will be supplemented by extensive social media content on SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.
As the only major Spanish-language network growing in primetime this season, Telemundo continues to redefine Spanish-language media. Over the last few years, media consumption patterns have evolved and Hispanic audiences want higher quality content, new formats and contemporary storytelling. As a result, Hispanic audiences now have higher expectations of what Hispanic media should be and Telemundo is giving them programming that is setting a new standard and, most importantly, representing the U.S. Latino experience. As part of the NBCUniversal portfolio, no other media company can engage this quality Hispanic audience across all platforms with the cultural relevance and expertise of leading brands like Telemundo and NBCUniversal.
“Telemundo continues to drive growth in Hispanic media with original content that resonates with today’s Hispanic in the U.S.,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “Latinos are evolving and they are influencing our economy and mainstream culture more than ever. Telemundo has evolved with them by offering innovative entertainment, news and sports, fulfilling their growing appetite for quality programming in Spanish across all platforms.”
In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation, being held on Monday, May 15 at Radio City Music Hall, and to celebrate the Hispanic shift that Telemundo has identified and led in the Hispanic media industry, the Spanish-language network will hold an exclusive evening event for advertising clients and business partners at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom featuring a private concert with global pop star Enrique Iglesias.
“Telemundo provides advertisers the ability to combine the compelling, high-quality storytelling with passionate and powerful consumers to fuel their business growth,” said Laura Molen, Executive Vice President, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal. “This Upfront, we’re talking to the ad community about making a shift in their spend because we know that Telemundo is the best place to reach engaged Hispanic audiences at scale and drive a company’s business objectives better than the marketplace alternative. Being a part of the NBCU Portfolio affords Telemundo partners access to our data and content capabilities.”
FOR PROGRAMMING DESCRIPTIONS, CLICK HERE.
Telemundo y Universo Redefinen los Medios Hispanos con Formatos Innovadores y Programación Original para la Temporada de Upfront 2017-18
Por primera vez, Telemundo presentará la transmisión en español de la Copa Mundial FIFA 2018 Rusia™ la próxima temporada
Las cadenas lanzarán más de 850 horas de contenido nuevo en horario estelar a través de diversos formatos, incluyendo Super Series™, mini-series, series reality y contenido digital
En conjunto con la presentación de NBCUniversal, Telemundo ofrecerá una celebración exclusiva para los clientes con un concierto privado con la estrella global Enrique Iglesias
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises anunció un catálogo sólido de nueva programación para la temporada de televisión 2017-2018, destacando con más de 850 horas de nuevos formatos y contenido original multi-plataforma durante una conferencia de prensa el día de hoy. La nueva programación en horario estelar de Telemundo presenta tres Super Series™, incluyendo el muy anticipado regreso de la mundialmente exitosa serie “La Reina del Sur”, y cinco nuevas mini-series, incluyendo una basada en la vida del renombrado icono de la música Luis Miguel y “El Secreto de Selena”, la historia detrás de la muerte de la adorada cantante mexicano-americana, Selena Quintanilla. En cuanto al tema digital, la cadena presentó su primera experiencia de realidad virtual (VR, por su sigla en inglés) para la Copa Mundial FIFA Rusia™ 2018 y Double Acción 52, así como su primer reality digital bilingüe, el primer programa Snapchat Hispano y dos colaboraciones de contenido multi-plataforma con BuzzFeed. El canal por cable de entretenimiento, Universo, traerá de vuelta sus exitosas celeb-realities incluyendo “The Riveras” y sus series emblemáticas, como “The Walking Dead en Español”.
https://www.multivu.com/players/Spanish/8101951-telemundo-universo-shift-happens-hispanic-media-redifined/
Adicionalmente, por primera vez, Telemundo presentará la transmisión en español de la Copa Mundial FIFA 2018 Rusia™ la próxima temporada. Telemundo Deportes contará con más de 700 horas de cobertura – 56 partidos en Telemundo y ocho en Universo. Toda la programación de shows diarios de Telemundo se producirá desde un escenario central en Moscú, cubriendo la Copa del Mundo desde todos los ángulos e historias. La cobertura de Telemundo de la Copa Mundial FIFA 2018 Rusia™ en español estará disponible en vivo por la internet para computadoras, tabletas, la aplicación Telemundo Deportes En Vivo y en plataformas como Roku, Apple TV y Amazon Fire. TelemundoDeportes.com y la Telemundo Deportes App ofrecerán contenido integral, incluyendo noticias e información general, perfiles de los equipos y jugadores, notas sobre el país anfitrión y mucho más. La cobertura digital se complementará con extenso contenido en redes sociales como SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook y otras plataformas.
Como la única cadena principal de habla hispana con crecimiento en el horario estelar esta temporada, Telemundo continúa re-definiendo la televisión en español. Durante los últimos años, los patrones de consumo de medios han evolucionado y las audiencias hispanas quieren contenido de mayor calidad, formatos nuevos e historias contemporáneas. Como resultado, las audiencias hispanas ahora tienen mayores expectativas de lo que los medios hispanos deberían ser y Telemundo les esta ofrece programación que establece nuevos estándares y más importante aún representa la experiencia de los latinos en los Estados Unidos. Como parte del portafolio de NBCUniversal, ninguna otra compañía de medios puede cautivar este público hispano de alta calidad a través de todas las plataformas con la relevancia cultural y la experiencia de marcas líderes como Telemundo y NBCUniversal.
“Telemundo continúa impulsando el crecimiento de los medios Hispanos con contenido original que conecta con los Hispanos de hoy en los Estados Unidos”, comentó César Conde, Chairman de NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises y NBCUniversal International Group. “Los latinos están evolucionando, y están influyendo en nuestra economía y cultura general más que nunca. Telemundo ha evolucionando con ellos ofreciéndoles entretenimiento, noticias y deportes, innovadores satisfaciendo su creciente apetito por programación de calidad en español, en todas las plataformas”.
En conjunto con la presentación Upfront de NBCUniversal, que se realizará el lunes, 15 de mayo en el Radio City Music Hall, y para celebrar el cambio que Telemundo ha identificado y liderado dentro de la industria de medios hispanos, la cadena ofrecerá un evento exclusivo en la noche para clientes de agencias de publicidad y socios comerciales en el Hammerstein Ballroom de The Manhattan Center, destacando un concierto privado con la estrella mundial del pop Enrique Iglesias.
“Telemundo ofrece a los anunciantes la capacidad de combinar historias cautivadoras de alta calidad con consumidores apasionados y potentes, para fomentar el crecimiento de sus negocios”, dijo Laura Molen, Executive Vice Presidente, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal. “En este Upfront, estaremos hablando con la comunidad de anunciantes para realizar un cambio en su inversión, porque sabemos que Telemundo es el mejor lugar para llegar al público hispano a gran escala, e impulsar los objetivos comerciales de las empresas de mejor manera que la otra alternativa en el mercado. Formar parte del portafolio de NBCU le otorga a los clientes de Telemundo acceso a nuestros datos y capacidades de contenido”.
PARA LAS DESCRIPCIONES DE PROGRAMACIÓN, HAGA CLIC AQUÍ