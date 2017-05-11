Telemundo And Universo “Shift” Hispanic Media With Innovative Formats And Original Programming For The 2017-18 Upfront Season

For the First-Time Ever, Telemundo will Present the Spanish-language Broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Next Season

Networks to Roll-out More Than 850 Hours of New Primetime Content across Diverse Formats Including Super Series ™, Mini-series, Realities and Digital Content

In Conjunction with NBCUniversal’s Upfront Presentation, Telemundo will hold an Exclusive Celebration for Advertising Clients Featuring a Private Concert with Global Pop Star Enrique Iglesias

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced a robust lineup of new innovative programming for the 2017-2018 television season, featuring over 850 hours of new formats and multiplatform original content, at a press conference today. Telemundo’s new primetime programming line-up features three Super Series™ including the much-anticipated return of the worldwide success “La Reina del Sur,” and five new mini-series, including a series based on the life of renowned music icon Luis Miguel and “El Secreto de Selena,” the story behind the death of the beloved Mexican-American singer, Selena Quintanilla. On the digital front, the network presented the first-ever virtual reality (VR) experience for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Double Acción 52, as well as its first digital bilingual reality show, the first-ever Hispanic Snapchat show and two multiplatform content collaborations with BuzzFeed. Universo, Telemundo Enterprises’ entertainment cable channel, will bring back its proven hit “celeb-realities” including “The Riveras,” and signature series including “The Walking Dead en Español.”

In addition, for the first time ever, Telemundo will present the Spanish-language broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ next season. Telemundo Deportes’ will feature more than 700 hours of coverage – 56 matches on Telemundo and eight matches on Universo. The entire lineup of Telemundo’s daytime shows will be produced from a center stage in Moscow, covering the World Cup from all angles and storylines. Telemundo’s Spanish-language coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ will be available via live stream on desktops, tablets, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App, and on connected TV’s, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App will offer comprehensive content, including general news and information, team and player profiles, features about the host country and much more. The digital coverage will be supplemented by extensive social media content on SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.

As the only major Spanish-language network growing in primetime this season, Telemundo continues to redefine Spanish-language media. Over the last few years, media consumption patterns have evolved and Hispanic audiences want higher quality content, new formats and contemporary storytelling. As a result, Hispanic audiences now have higher expectations of what Hispanic media should be and Telemundo is giving them programming that is setting a new standard and, most importantly, representing the U.S. Latino experience. As part of the NBCUniversal portfolio, no other media company can engage this quality Hispanic audience across all platforms with the cultural relevance and expertise of leading brands like Telemundo and NBCUniversal.

“Telemundo continues to drive growth in Hispanic media with original content that resonates with today’s Hispanic in the U.S.,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “Latinos are evolving and they are influencing our economy and mainstream culture more than ever. Telemundo has evolved with them by offering innovative entertainment, news and sports, fulfilling their growing appetite for quality programming in Spanish across all platforms.”

In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation, being held on Monday, May 15 at Radio City Music Hall, and to celebrate the Hispanic shift that Telemundo has identified and led in the Hispanic media industry, the Spanish-language network will hold an exclusive evening event for advertising clients and business partners at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom featuring a private concert with global pop star Enrique Iglesias.

“Telemundo provides advertisers the ability to combine the compelling, high-quality storytelling with passionate and powerful consumers to fuel their business growth,” said Laura Molen, Executive Vice President, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal. “This Upfront, we’re talking to the ad community about making a shift in their spend because we know that Telemundo is the best place to reach engaged Hispanic audiences at scale and drive a company’s business objectives better than the marketplace alternative. Being a part of the NBCU Portfolio affords Telemundo partners access to our data and content capabilities.”

