Telemundo’s “Todos Unidos” Relief Efforts Raise over $12.9 Million for Mexico, Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida Natural Disasters

Telemundo announced it has raised more than $12.9 million for the Red Cross relief efforts for the victims of the recent natural disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and the Caribbean islands. Under the banner of “Todos Unidos” (All Together,) the Telemundo Networks, together with the Telemundo and NBC owned stations, raised more than $7.45 million for those affected. As part of these efforts, Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo contributed $500,000 in cash. In addition, prior to this effort, the NBC and Telemundo owned stations together with the Telemundo Networks raised nearly $5.5 million through multiple fund-raising efforts since Harvey struck Texas, including local phone banks in collaboration with the American Red cross and local Red Cross Chapters, as well as a national Red Cross Day.

The company’s “Todos Unidos” efforts included multiple local phone banks across the country and a network special hosted by the international media icon, Mario Kreutzberger, Don Francisco that aired Sunday, September 24 from 7-11 p.m. / 6-10 p.m. CT. The live broadcast produced from Miami, Mexico, New York, Puerto Rico, Houston and Los Angeles aired simultaneously across Telemundo, the cable network Universo and the Telemundo Internacional Cable Channel in Mexico.

“We are deeply moved by the scale of the destruction and loss of human lives from these natural disasters,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “The Telemundo networks and local stations across the country rose to the occasion to deliver on our profound commitment to serve our community. The road to recovery and rebuilding is long and we remain committed to helping every step of the way.”

“Our stations are committed to helping communities have the news, information and resources they need to recover from the natural disasters that have affected so many, including our very own employees,” said Manuel Martinez, President, Telemundo Station Group. “As the rebuilding process gets underway, our stations will continue to be there to help their viewers achieve a brighter future.”

The “Todos Unidos” network special featured top Hispanic celebrities including Marc Anthony, J Balvin, Miguel Bosé, Regulo Caro, Chyno, Elvis Crespo, Kate del Castillo, Fedro, Pedro Fernandez, Luis Fonsi, Larry Hernández, Enrique Iglesias, Nicky Jam, Jesse y Joy, Maná, Natalia Jiménez, Jennifer Lopez, Fanny Lu, Lucero, Ricky Martin, Evaluna Montaner, Ricardo Montaner, Natalie Morales, Ednita Nazario, Gerardo Ortiz, Prince Royce, Justin Quiles, Raphael, Chiquis Rivera, Lupillo Rivera, Alex Rodriguez, Alejandro Sanz, Olga Tañon, Roberto Tapia, Thalia, Alvaro Torres, Sofía Vergara, Yandel, Daddy Yankee and Yuri.

“We are extremely proud ‘Todos Unidos’ was able to contribute to help the victims of these terrible disasters,” said Luis Silberwasser, President, Telemundo Network and Universo Channel. “I want to thank Don Francisco, all the talent that participated, our partners and the entire Telemundo family for coming together to help make a difference for our community at such a critical time.”

The live relief special also had the support of major media partners including iHeartMedia, People en Español, Xfinity Latino, BuzzFeed, Mashable, Facebook, Twitter, MSN Latino and YouTube. Other celebrities and personalities who participated include Aracely Arámbula, Felicidad Aveleyra, María Celeste Arrarás, Carmen Aub, Jorge Bernal, Jorge Campos, Jencarlos Canela, Andrés Cantor, Jorge Cárdenas, Jessica Carrillo, Erika Csiszer, Edgardo del Villar, Rashel Díaz, Jose Díaz-Balart, Ana Lucia Domínguez, Ximena Duque, Michel Duval, Gaby Espino, Laura Flores, Luis Ernesto Franco, Raúl González, Mauricio Henao, Carlos Hermosillo, Miguel “Piojo” Herrera, Ana Jurka, Adamari López, Jessica Maldonado, Angélica María, Karim Mendiburu, Jorge Miramontes, Carolina Miranda, Gala Montes, John Morales, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, Gabriel Porras, Jorge Posada, Zuleyka Rivera, Ana Lorena Sánchez, Enrique Santos, Daniel Sarcos, Rogelio Mora-Tagle, José María Torre, Angélica Vale and Samadhi Zendejas.

Telemundo network shows “Suelta la Sopa,” “Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste” and “Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana” kicked off with special programming at 4 p.m. as a prelude to the live special.