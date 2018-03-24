Tenants complain to housing authorities over mice infestation at Clinton Peabody housing complex

Protesters came to Thursday’s meeting of the St. Louis Housing Authority commission to voice their displeasure for their living conditions as tenants of the Clinton Peabody housing complex.
The protesters were led by two Missouri state legislators: State Senator Jamilah Nasheed and State Representative Bruce Franks.
The tenants complained about a mice infestation that has been going on for years at the complex, and told housing authorities that the managers contracted to oversee their living conditions have turned a blind eye to their demands and even threatened with evicting them if they came forward to authorities.
The group demanded from the housing authority to get rid of top management, or they would mount a campaign to oust the authority itself, but Executive Director Cheryl Lovell said she’s retiring in two months.
The Chairman of the Housing Authority Commission said the group was making progress in solving the mice infestation problem, but the tenants complained that they’ve been told the same thing over and over and the problem continues. A resident of the complex even invited members of the housing authority to spend a night at her place to see for themselves. “Would a board member stay one night? One night?”. To which Authority Vice Chairwoman Shelby Watson offered to stay the night, but when asked “When?”, she didn’t offer a response.
Inquilinos se quejan ante autoridades de vivienda por infestación de ratones en complejo habitacional Clinton Peabody
Los manifestantes acudieron a la reunión del jueves de la comisión de la Autoridad de Vivienda de St. Louis para expresar su disgusto por sus condiciones de vida como inquilinos del complejo de viviendas Clinton Peabody.
Los manifestantes fueron dirigidos por dos legisladores del estado de Missouri: la senadora estatal Jamilah Nasheed y el representante estatal Bruce Franks.
Los inquilinos se quejaron de una infestación de ratones que ha estado ocurriendo durante años en el complejo, y dijeron a las autoridades de vivienda que los gerentes contratados para supervisar sus condiciones de vida han hecho caso omiso de sus demandas e incluso amenazaron con expulsarlos si hablaban con las autoridades.
El grupo exigió a la autoridad de vivienda que se deshiciera de la alta gerencia u organizarían una campaña para derrocar a la autoridad misma, pero la directora ejecutiva, Cheryl Lovell, dijo que se jubilará dentro de dos meses.
El presidente de la Comisión de la Autoridad de Vivienda dijo que el grupo estaba progresando en la solución del problema de la infestación de ratones, pero los inquilinos se quejaron de que les habían dicho lo mismo una y otra vez y el problema seguía sin erradicarse. Una residente del complejo incluso invitó a miembros de la autoridad de vivienda a pasar una noche en su casa para ver por sí mismos. “¿Se quedaría un miembro de la junta una noche? ¿Una noche?”. A lo que la Vicepresidenta, Shelby Watson, se ofreció a pasar la noche, pero cuando le preguntaron “¿Cuándo?”, no ofreció una respuesta.