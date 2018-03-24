Tenants complain to housing authorities over mice infestation at Clinton Peabody housing complex

Protesters came to Thursday’s meeting of the St. Louis Housing Authority commission to voice their displeasure for their living conditions as tenants of the Clinton Peabody housing complex.

The protesters were led by two Missouri state legislators: State Senator Jamilah Nasheed and State Representative Bruce Franks.

The tenants complained about a mice infestation that has been going on for years at the complex, and told housing authorities that the managers contracted to oversee their living conditions have turned a blind eye to their demands and even threatened with evicting them if they came forward to authorities.

The group demanded from the housing authority to get rid of top management, or they would mount a campaign to oust the authority itself, but Executive Director Cheryl Lovell said she’s retiring in two months.

The Chairman of the Housing Authority Commission said the group was making progress in solving the mice infestation problem, but the tenants complained that they’ve been told the same thing over and over and the problem continues. A resident of the complex even invited members of the housing authority to spend a night at her place to see for themselves. “Would a board member stay one night? One night?”. To which Authority Vice Chairwoman Shelby Watson offered to stay the night, but when asked “When?”, she didn’t offer a response.