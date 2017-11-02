Terror Attack in Manhattan

New York, NY. November 1 – A man in a Home Depot rental truck barreled down a bike bath near the Hudson River, striking pedestrians and cyclists before crashing the truck into a school bus, officials said. He jumped out of the vehicle with a pellet gun and a paintball gun in hand, shouted “Allahu akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic) and was shot by an officer, authorities said.
The attack began just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver entered the West Side Highway bicycle path at Houston Street and began driving south. His truck collided with a school bus at Chambers Street, nearly a mile away.
Officials identified Sayfullo Saipov, 29, who moved to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010, as the driver of the truck. He had apparently lived in Paterson, N.J., and Tampa, Fla. After he was shot in the abdomen by the police, he was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital. He remained in stable condition as of early Wednesday morning, according to the police.
It is still not known what motivated the attack. Investigators found handwritten notes in Arabic near the truck that indicated allegiance to the Islamic State, but they are treating the episode as a case of an attack “inspired” by the group.
Ataque terrorista en Manhattan
Nueva York, NY. 1 de noviembre – Un hombre en un camión de alquiler de Home Depot arrolló una motocicleta cerca del río Hudson, golpeando a peatones y ciclistas antes de estrellar el camión en un autobús escolar, dijeron las autoridades. Saltó del vehículo con una pistola de perdigones y una pistola de paintball en la mano, gritó “Allahu akbar” (“Dios es bueno” en árabe) y recibió un disparo de un oficial, dijeron las autoridades.
El ataque comenzó justo después de las 3 p.m. el martes.
El conductor ingresó al carril de bicicletas de West Side Highway en Houston Street y comenzó a conducir hacia el sur. Su camión colisionó con un autobús escolar en Chambers Street, a casi una milla de distancia.
Los funcionarios identificaron a Sayfullo Saipov, de 29 años, que se mudó a los Estados Unidos desde Uzbekistán en 2010, como el conductor del camión. Al parecer, vivió en Paterson, N.J., y Tampa, Florida. Luego de que la policía le disparara en el abdomen, lo pusieron bajo custodia y lo transportaron a un hospital cercano. Se mantiene en condición estable desde el miércoles por la mañana, según la policía.
Todavía no se sabe qué motivó el ataque. Los investigadores encontraron notas manuscritas en árabe cerca del camión que indicaban lealtad al Estado Islámico, pero están tratando el episodio como un ataque “inspirado” por el grupo.