The 4rd Annual Expo Fiesta 2017

It was wonderful to have a successful event last October 1st at the Expo Fiesta. We want to thank you all people who participate.
Red Latina, the Bilingual Hispanic Newspaper of Metropolitan Saint Louis, was proud to host, for the four year, this wonderful event.
Future brides, quinceañeras, grooms and escorts had the opportunity to explore the services and products provided by the local business of St. Louis and Illinois, in a multi-cultural setting hosted and organized by Red Latina.
This unique event is the ideal opportunity for Saint Louis professionals, specializing in formal events, to connect with the community and talk about the services they provide. This event meant to highlight Latin American traditions that have been growing rapidly in different cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, creating an ideal networking environment that will benefit professionals looking to expand their clientele and open new markets in our community.
This multi-cultural event features essential vendors such as local reception venues, caterers, music and entertainment, stylists, cosmetologists, videographers, photographers, florists, bakeries, decor, rental services, spas, boutiques and much more.
Red Latina has been serving the community of St. Louis and Illinois since 2000, serving as a bridge between the Hispanic Community and the different communities of our city and providing current and relevant news and information to our readers. In efforts to continue with our labor in St. Louis, Red Latina is proud to present another event that promises to bring everyone together, embracing our differences through celebration.
This year we have been inspiring by someone you can always recognize a painting by Frida Kahlo because she is in nearly all–with her black braided hair and colorful Mexican outfits. A brave woman who was an invalid most of her life, she transformed herself into a living work of art. As famous for her self-portraits and haunting imagery as she was for her marriage to another famous artist, Diego Rivera, this strong and courageous painter was inspired by the ancient culture and history of her beloved homeland, Mexico. Her paintings continue to inform and inspire popular culture around the world.
We enjoyed this beautiful collections by local artists and Michael Jones The Model Trainer from Midwest made the difference with the models.
We enjoy the Mexican dancing with La Morena – Eileen Wolfington, and had fun with Magician Charlie, people dance with the music of Tino Knight and BJ Javi & Kelvin 3D; Calypso two beautiful women representing Mexican folk music and Quique Sensation the Dj of the night.
The Masters of Ceremony were the beautiful Lysa Sayad and Elena Marroquin.
Lysa is originally from St. Louis, She attended Clayton High School, and later the University of Missouri Columbia where she studied Spanish and Art History. Her studies included a semester abroad in Guadajara, Mexico.
Her career has been focused on International Business Development primarily with Latin America. She also lived in Shanghai, China for 5 years where she studied Mandarin, Chinese. She and her daughters, Lily- almost 15 and Adrienne, 11 live in University City and enjoy being back home in St. Louis. She works as an interpreter at the Casa de Salud and is thrilled to emcee the Expo Latina event!
Elena Marroquín is a style influencer and bilingual blogger. Originally, from Houston, Elena moved to St. Louis in 2010 and launched her blog in March 2014. CheetahTalkyMas.com is written in both English and Spanish. Posts focus on affordable style, beauty, and men’s style (guest hosted monthly by her boyfriend). In addition to her successful site, Elena advises bloggers and business owners on how they can monetize their businesses using Influencer Marketing. Elena creates an unbeatable combination as both an Influencer and Influencer Marketing expert.
The Keynote Speaker was Gabriela Ramírez the Business Counselor of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce STL.
She is native of Guanajuato, México, Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano has spent the last few years helping entrepreneurs and small businesses expand and gain access to capital and opportunities for growth.
She earned a bachelor of science in Marketing from the University of Missouri-Columbia and an MBA from Lindenwood University. After graduation, she moved to Michigan, where she raised her family and found her voice for helping the community build economic strength through financial literacy, entrepreneurship and education. With over two decades of nonprofit experience, Gabriela has specialized in assisting organizations develop strategic plans to reach their marketing and outreach goals. A lifelong volunteer, Girl Scout, and fundraiser, these efforts have provided her with opportunities to hold various leadership positions including chartering a chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., assisting Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan increase girl and adult membership in targeted demographics, co-founding the first bilingual charter school in midtown Detroit, creating Spanish business development curriculum for various entrepreneurship programs, leading Bowling Green State University’s Parent Program and starting several successful businesses.
Now back in St. Louis, she continues to help small business owners as the business counselor at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was recently named by the St Louis Business Journal one of the top 100 people to know to succeed in business. Gabriela and her husband own Don Emiliano’s Restaurante Mexicano in O’Fallon, MO and she is active on the board of the Balsa Foundation, The University of Missouri Extension and recently joined the board of Fontbonne University.
Thank you all models to help us and specially Michael Jones, the model trainer from midwest who has redefined what fashion shows look like with his unparallel signature walk.
People enjoy The Runway Collections from:
The event count with the performance of Dance School Royal Explosion a youth dance group that showed us their talent on the dance floor.
We finalize with Almas del Ritmo Performance a group organized by Carmen R. Guynn from St. Louis’ finest stylist, Carmen has performed and instructed salsa, bachata, Cha Cha Cha for past thirteen years. Known for her unique and distinctive Styling, Carmen considered one of the most clearly articulated, solid instructors St. Louis has to offer.
In the event we had the help from Dominican Martha Castellanos and Puerto Rican Tony Maldonado, who helped us to raise funds for the victims in Mexico and Puerto Rico.
We want to thank photographers Carol Lara and Chuck Pfoutz for those great pictures.
Please continue to support our work following us in our social media networks and visiting our website at www.RedLatinaSTL.com
To see all pictures please visit the Expo Fiesta Album in our facebook page http://bit.ly/2yQlatZ.
Expo Fiesta 2017 – 4a Edición Anual
Por Cecilia Velázquez
Fue maravilloso haber tenido un evento exitoso el pasado 1 de octubre 2017 en la Expo Fiesta. Agradecemos a todas las personas que participaron.
Red Latina, el Periódico Hispano Bilingüe del área metropolitana de Saint Louis, se enorgulleció de hospedar, durante cuatro años, este maravilloso evento.
Futuras novias, quinceañeras, novios y acompañantes tuvieron la oportunidad de explorar los servicios y productos proporcionados por negocios locales de St. Louis e Illinois, en un entorno multicultural organizado por Red Latina.
Este evento único es una oportunidad ideal para profesionales de Saint Louis, especializados en eventos formales, para conectarse con la comunidad y hablar sobre los servicios que brindan. Este evento tuvo como objetivo resaltar las tradiciones latinoamericanas que han estado creciendo rápidamente en diferentes ciudades como Los Ángeles, Nueva York, Chicago, Atlanta y Miami, creando un entorno de red ideal que beneficia a los profesionales que buscan expandir su clientela y abrir nuevos mercados en nuestra comunidad.
Este evento multicultural cuenta con vendedores esencialmente locales que le proporcionan servicios como: lugares para recepciones, catering, música y entretenimiento, estilistas, cosmetólogos, camarógrafos, fotógrafos, floristas, panaderías, decoración, servicios de alquiler, spas, boutiques y mucho más.
Red Latina ha estado sirviendo a la comunidad de St. Louis e Illinois desde el año 2000, como un puente entre la comunidad hispana y las diferentes comunidades de nuestra ciudad, así como brindando noticias e información actual y relevante a nuestros lectores. En los esfuerzos por continuar con nuestro trabajo en St. Louis, Red Latina se enorgullece en presentar otro evento que promete reunir a todos, abrazando nuestras diferencias a través de la celebración.
Este año, nos inspiramos en alguien de quien siempre puedes reconocer una pintura: Frida Kahlo, porque está en casi todos, con su cabello negro trenzado y coloridos trajes mexicanos. Una mujer valiente que fue inválida la mayor parte de su vida, y que se transformó en una obra de arte viva. Tan famosa por sus autorretratos y sus inquietantes imágenes como por su matrimonio con otro artista famoso: Diego Rivera, este fuerte y valiente pintor se inspiró en la antigua cultura e historia de su amada patria, México. Sus pinturas continúan informando e inspirando la cultura popular en todo el mundo.
Disfrutamos de estas hermosas colecciones de artistas locales.
Disfrutamos del baile mexicano con La Morena – Eileen Wolfington, y nos divertimos con el Mago Charlie, la gente bailó con la música de Tino Knight y BJ Javi y Kelvin 3D; Calypso, dos bellas mujeres que representan la música popular mexicana y Quique Sensation, el Dj de la noche.
Las Maestras de Ceremonia fueron las hermosas Lysa Sayad y Elena Marroquin.
Lysa es originaria de St. Louis, asistió a Clayton High School, y más tarde a la Universidad de Missouri Columbia, donde estudió español e historia del arte. Sus estudios incluyeron un semestre en el extranjero en Guadajara, México.
Su carrera se ha centrado en el desarrollo de negocios internacionales principalmente con América Latina. También vivió en Shanghai, China durante 5 años, donde estudió chino y mandarín. Ella y sus hijas, Lily de casi 15 y Adrienne de 11 años viven en University City y disfrutan estar de vuelta en St. Louis. ¡Ella trabaja como intérprete en la Casa de Salud y estuvo emocionada de asistir al evento de la Expo Fiesta!
Elena Marroquín es una influenciadora de estilo y bloguera bilingüe. Originalmente, de Houston, Elena se mudó a St. Louis en 2010 y lanzó su blog en marzo de 2014. CheetahTalkyMas.com está escrita en inglés y español. Las publicaciones se centran en el estilo asequible, la belleza y el estilo masculino (invitado recibido mensualmente por su novio). Además de su exitoso sitio, Elena aconseja a los blogueros y dueños de negocios sobre cómo pueden monetizar sus negocios usando Influencia en mercadotecnia.
La oradora principal fue Gabriela Ramírez, Consejera Comercial de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana STL.
Es originaria de Guanajuato, México, Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano ha dedicado los últimos años a ayudar a empresarios y pequeños negocios a expandirse y obtener acceso a capital y oportunidades de crecimiento.
Obtuvo una licenciatura en Ciencias en Marketing de la Universidad de Missouri-Columbia y un MBA de Lindenwood University. Después de graduarse, se mudó a Michigan, donde crió a su familia y encontró la forma para ayudar a la comunidad a construir fortaleza económica a través de la educación financiera, el espíritu empresarial y la educación. Con más de dos décadas de experiencia y sin fines de lucro, Gabriela se ha especializado en ayudar a las organizaciones a desarrollar planes estratégicos para alcanzar sus objetivos de marketing y alcance. Una voluntaria de toda la vida, Girl Scout y recaudadora de fondos, estos esfuerzos le han brindado la oportunidad de ocupar diversos cargos de liderazgo, incluyendo la constitución de un capítulo de Jack y Jill of America, Inc., ayudando a Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan a aumentar la membresía de niñas y adultos en datos demográficos específicos. , cofundadora de la primera escuela autónoma bilingüe en el centro de Detroit, creando un plan de estudios de desarrollo empresarial en español para varios programas de emprendimiento, liderando el Programa para padres de la Universidad Estatal de Bowling Green e iniciando varios negocios exitosos.
Ahora en St. Louis, continúa ayudando a propietarios de pequeños negocios como consejeros de negocios en la Cámara de Comercio Hispana y recientemente fue nombrada por el St. Louis Business Journal como una de las 100 personas más importantes para tener éxito en los negocios. Gabriela y su esposo son dueños del Restaurante Mexicano de Don Emiliano en O’Fallon, MO y ella es miembro activo de la junta directiva de la Fundación Balsa, la Extensión de la Universidad de Missouri y recientemente ingresó a la junta directiva de la Universidad Fontbonne.
En el evento la gente también disfrutó de The Runway Collections :
El evento contó con la actuación de Dance School Royal Explosión, un grupo de baile juvenil que nos mostró su talento en la pista de baile.Finalizamos con Almas del Ritmo Performance un grupo organizado por Carmen R. Guynn del estilista más fino de St. Louis, Carmen ha interpretado e instruido salsa, bachata, Cha Cha Cha durante los últimos trece años. Conocida por su estilo único y distintivo, Carmen se considera una de las instructoras más sólidas y claramente articulada que St. Louis tiene para ofrecer.
En el evento contamos con la ayuda de la dominicana Martha Castellanos y el puertorriqueño Tony Maldonado, quienes nos ayudaron a recaudar fondos para las víctimas en México y Puerto Rico.
Queremos agradecer a los fotógrafos Carol Lara y Chuck Pfoutz por esas excelentes fotos.
To see all pictures please visit the Expo Fiesta Album in our facebook page http://bit.ly/2yQlatZ.