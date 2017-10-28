The 4rd Annual Expo Fiesta 2017

It was wonderful to have a successful event last October 1st at the Expo Fiesta. We want to thank you all people who participate.

Red Latina, the Bilingual Hispanic Newspaper of Metropolitan Saint Louis, was proud to host, for the four year, this wonderful event.

Future brides, quinceañeras, grooms and escorts had the opportunity to explore the services and products provided by the local business of St. Louis and Illinois, in a multi-cultural setting hosted and organized by Red Latina.

This unique event is the ideal opportunity for Saint Louis professionals, specializing in formal events, to connect with the community and talk about the services they provide. This event meant to highlight Latin American traditions that have been growing rapidly in different cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, creating an ideal networking environment that will benefit professionals looking to expand their clientele and open new markets in our community.

This multi-cultural event features essential vendors such as local reception venues, caterers, music and entertainment, stylists, cosmetologists, videographers, photographers, florists, bakeries, decor, rental services, spas, boutiques and much more.

Red Latina has been serving the community of St. Louis and Illinois since 2000, serving as a bridge between the Hispanic Community and the different communities of our city and providing current and relevant news and information to our readers. In efforts to continue with our labor in St. Louis, Red Latina is proud to present another event that promises to bring everyone together, embracing our differences through celebration.

This year we have been inspiring by someone you can always recognize a painting by Frida Kahlo because she is in nearly all–with her black braided hair and colorful Mexican outfits. A brave woman who was an invalid most of her life, she transformed herself into a living work of art. As famous for her self-portraits and haunting imagery as she was for her marriage to another famous artist, Diego Rivera, this strong and courageous painter was inspired by the ancient culture and history of her beloved homeland, Mexico. Her paintings continue to inform and inspire popular culture around the world.

We enjoyed this beautiful collections by local artists and Michael Jones The Model Trainer from Midwest made the difference with the models.

We enjoy the Mexican dancing with La Morena – Eileen Wolfington, and had fun with Magician Charlie, people dance with the music of Tino Knight and BJ Javi & Kelvin 3D; Calypso two beautiful women representing Mexican folk music and Quique Sensation the Dj of the night.

The Masters of Ceremony were the beautiful Lysa Sayad and Elena Marroquin.

Lysa is originally from St. Louis, She attended Clayton High School, and later the University of Missouri Columbia where she studied Spanish and Art History. Her studies included a semester abroad in Guadajara, Mexico.

Her career has been focused on International Business Development primarily with Latin America. She also lived in Shanghai, China for 5 years where she studied Mandarin, Chinese. She and her daughters, Lily- almost 15 and Adrienne, 11 live in University City and enjoy being back home in St. Louis. She works as an interpreter at the Casa de Salud and is thrilled to emcee the Expo Latina event!

Elena Marroquín is a style influencer and bilingual blogger. Originally, from Houston, Elena moved to St. Louis in 2010 and launched her blog in March 2014. CheetahTalkyMas.com is written in both English and Spanish. Posts focus on affordable style, beauty, and men’s style (guest hosted monthly by her boyfriend). In addition to her successful site, Elena advises bloggers and business owners on how they can monetize their businesses using Influencer Marketing. Elena creates an unbeatable combination as both an Influencer and Influencer Marketing expert.

The Keynote Speaker was Gabriela Ramírez the Business Counselor of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce STL.

She is native of Guanajuato, México, Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano has spent the last few years helping entrepreneurs and small businesses expand and gain access to capital and opportunities for growth.

She earned a bachelor of science in Marketing from the University of Missouri-Columbia and an MBA from Lindenwood University. After graduation, she moved to Michigan, where she raised her family and found her voice for helping the community build economic strength through financial literacy, entrepreneurship and education. With over two decades of nonprofit experience, Gabriela has specialized in assisting organizations develop strategic plans to reach their marketing and outreach goals. A lifelong volunteer, Girl Scout, and fundraiser, these efforts have provided her with opportunities to hold various leadership positions including chartering a chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., assisting Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan increase girl and adult membership in targeted demographics, co-founding the first bilingual charter school in midtown Detroit, creating Spanish business development curriculum for various entrepreneurship programs, leading Bowling Green State University’s Parent Program and starting several successful businesses.

Now back in St. Louis, she continues to help small business owners as the business counselor at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was recently named by the St Louis Business Journal one of the top 100 people to know to succeed in business. Gabriela and her husband own Don Emiliano’s Restaurante Mexicano in O’Fallon, MO and she is active on the board of the Balsa Foundation, The University of Missouri Extension and recently joined the board of Fontbonne University.











Thank you all models to help us and specially Michael Jones, the model trainer from midwest who has redefined what fashion shows look like with his unparallel signature walk.

People enjoy The Runway Collections from:





















The event count with the performance of Dance School Royal Explosion a youth dance group that showed us their talent on the dance floor.

We finalize with Almas del Ritmo Performance a group organized by Carmen R. Guynn from St. Louis’ finest stylist, Carmen has performed and instructed salsa, bachata, Cha Cha Cha for past thirteen years. Known for her unique and distinctive Styling, Carmen considered one of the most clearly articulated, solid instructors St. Louis has to offer.

In the event we had the help from Dominican Martha Castellanos and Puerto Rican Tony Maldonado, who helped us to raise funds for the victims in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

We want to thank photographers Carol Lara and Chuck Pfoutz for those great pictures.

Please continue to support our work following us in our social media networks and visiting our website at www.RedLatinaSTL.com

To see all pictures please visit the Expo Fiesta Album in our facebook page http://bit.ly/2yQlatZ.