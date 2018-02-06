THE BONFIRE IS YOU. IT IS ALL OF US; THEN,
WHY ARE GROUPS EXTINGUISHED?
By Domingo Días Porta
“A man, who regularly attended meetings with his friends, without any warning, stopped participating in his activities. After a few weeks, on a very cold night, the leader of that group decided to visit him.”
He found the man at home, alone, sitting in front of a fireplace where a bright and welcoming fire burned. Guessing the reason for the visit, the man welcomed the leader. There was a great silence. The two men only watched the dance of the flames around the logs that crackled in the fireplace.
After a few minutes the leader, without saying a word, examined the embers that formed and selected one of them, the most incandescent of all, removing it to the side of the fire pit with a pair of pliers. He sat down again. The host paid attention to everything, fascinated but restless. In a little while, the flame of the solitary ember diminished, until there was only a momentary glow, and then the fire died suddenly, and in a short time, what was a sign of light and heat, was only a black, cold, and dead piece of coal.
Very few words had been spoken since greeting each other. The leader, before preparing to leave, returned the cold and useless coal with the tongs, placing it again in the middle of the fire. Immediately, the ember was rekindled, fueled by the light and heat of the burning coals around it. When the leader reached the door to leave, the host said to him, “Thank you for your visit and for your most beautiful lesson. I will return to the group.
Why are groups extinguished? Very simple: because each member who leave takes away fire and heat from the rest.
It is good to remind the members of a group that they are part of the flame. It is good to remind them that we are all responsible for keeping alive the flame in each one of us and we must promote unity among all so that the fire is really strong, effective and enduring. FAMILY AND FRIENDS ALSO ARE A GROUP.
LA FOGATA ERES TU. SOMOS TODOS.
¿POR QUE SE EXTINGUEN LOS GRUPOS?
Por Domingo Días Porta
“Un hombre, que regularmente asistía a las reuniones con sus amigos, sin ningún aviso dejó de participar en sus actividades.
Después de algunas semanas, una noche muy fría el líder de aquel grupo decidió visitarlo.
Encontró al hombre en casa, solo, sentado frente a una chimenea donde ardía un fuego brillante y acogedor. Adivinando la razón de la visita, el hombre dio la bienvenida al líder. Se hizo un gran silencio. Los dos hombres sólo contemplaban la danza de las llamas en torno de los troncos de leña que crepitaban en la chimenea. Al cabo de algunos minutos el líder, sin decir palabra, examinó las brasas que se formaban y seleccionó una de ellas, la más incandescente de todas, retirándola a un lado del brasero con unas tenazas. Volvió entonces a sentarse. El anfitrión prestaba atención a todo, fascinado pero inquieto. Al poco rato, la llama de la brasa solitaria disminuyó, hasta que sólo hubo un brillo momentáneo y el fuego se apagó repentinamente. En poco tiempo, lo que era una muestra de luz y de calor, no era más que un negro, frío y muerto pedazo de carbón.
Muy pocas palabras habían sido dichas desde el saludo.
El líder, antes de prepararse para salir, con las tenazas regresó el carbón frío e inútil, colocándolo de nuevo en medio del fuego. De inmediato, la brasa se volvió a encender, alimentada por la luz y el calor de los carbones ardientes en torno suyo.
Cuando el dirigente alcanzó la puerta para irse, el anfitrión le dijo: Gracias por tu visita y por tu bellísima lección. Regresaré al grupo.
¿Por qué se extinguen los grupos? Muy simple: porque cada miembro que se retira le quita fuego y el calor al resto.
A los miembros de un grupo vale recordarles que ellos forman parte de la llama.
Es bueno recordarles que todos somos responsables por mantener encendida la llama de cada uno y debemos promover la unión entre todos para que el fuego sea realmente fuerte, eficaz y duradero. LA FAMILIA Y LOS AMIGOS TAMBIÉN SON UN GRUPO.