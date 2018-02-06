THE BONFIRE IS YOU. IT IS ALL OF US; THEN,

WHY ARE GROUPS EXTINGUISHED?

By Domingo Días Porta

“A man, who regularly attended meetings with his friends, without any warning, stopped participating in his activities. After a few weeks, on a very cold night, the leader of that group decided to visit him.”

He found the man at home, alone, sitting in front of a fireplace where a bright and welcoming fire burned. Guessing the reason for the visit, the man welcomed the leader. There was a great silence. The two men only watched the dance of the flames around the logs that crackled in the fireplace.

After a few minutes the leader, without saying a word, examined the embers that formed and selected one of them, the most incandescent of all, removing it to the side of the fire pit with a pair of pliers. He sat down again. The host paid attention to everything, fascinated but restless. In a little while, the flame of the solitary ember diminished, until there was only a momentary glow, and then the fire died suddenly, and in a short time, what was a sign of light and heat, was only a black, cold, and dead piece of coal.

Very few words had been spoken since greeting each other. The leader, before preparing to leave, returned the cold and useless coal with the tongs, placing it again in the middle of the fire. Immediately, the ember was rekindled, fueled by the light and heat of the burning coals around it. When the leader reached the door to leave, the host said to him, “Thank you for your visit and for your most beautiful lesson. I will return to the group.

Why are groups extinguished? Very simple: because each member who leave takes away fire and heat from the rest.

It is good to remind the members of a group that they are part of the flame. It is good to remind them that we are all responsible for keeping alive the flame in each one of us and we must promote unity among all so that the fire is really strong, effective and enduring. FAMILY AND FRIENDS ALSO ARE A GROUP.