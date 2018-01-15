The Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Dead At 46

Dolores O’Riordan, known for her raw voice on songs by The Cranberries including Zombie and Linger, has died suddenly at age 46. The lead singer of the Irish band died Monday in London, where she had gone for a short recording session, publicist Lindsey Holmes told USA TODAY. Holmes said the singer’s family is “devastated” by the news.
Her cause of death wasn’t immediately available.
Fans including TV host James Corden and singer Josh Groban paid tribute on Twitter.
“She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day,” Corden said about meeting O’Riordan when he was 15. “She had the most amazing voice and presence.”
Groban said that he “always adored her songs and voice.” O’Riordan’s band, The Cranberries, formed in Limerick, Ireland, and became international stars in the 1990s with edgy alt-rock hits. The band broke up up in 2003, but reunited several years later. In 2014, O’Riordan was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Earlier that year, O’Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant on a plane from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 Euros ($6,600). In 2016, O’Riordan collaborated with The Smiths’ Andy Rourke to release album Science Agrees in the band D.A.R.K. The next year, The Cranberries released acoustic album Something Else. A scheduled tour to Europe and North America was cut short because O’Riordan was suffering from back problems.
In O’Riordan’s final tweet, she shared a photo of herself with a cat, saying, “Bye-bye.” Fans have replied to that post with their condolences.
La cantante de The Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, muere a los 46
Dolores O’Riordan, conocida por su voz profunda en canciones de The Cranberries, incluyendo Zombie y Linger, murió repentinamente a los 46 años. La cantante principal de la banda irlandesa murió el lunes en Londres, donde había asistido a una breve sesión de grabación, la publicista Lindsey Holmes le dijo a USA TODAY. Holmes dijo que la familia de la cantante está “devastada” por la noticia.
Su causa de muerte no se dio a conocer de inmediato.
Fans como el presentador de televisión James Corden y el cantante Josh Groban le rindieron homenaje en Twitter.
“Era amable y encantadora, conseguí un día que me diera su autógrafo en mi boleto de tren, eso me hizo el día”, dijo Corden acerca de conocer a O’Riordan cuando tenía 15 años. “Tenía la voz y presencia más increíbles”.
Groban dijo que “siempre adoró sus canciones y su voz”. La banda de O’Riordan, The Cranberries, se formó en Limerick, Irlanda, y se convirtieron en estrellas internacionales en la década de 1990 con éxitos alt-rock. La banda se separó en 2003, pero se reunió varios años después. En 2014, O’Riordan fue diagnosticada con trastorno bipolar. A principios de ese año, O’Riordan fue acusada de agredir a tres agentes de policía y una azafata en un avión de Nueva York a Irlanda. Se declaró culpable y fue multada con 6,000 euros (US$6,600). En 2016, O’Riordan colaboró con Andy Rourke de The Smiths para lanzar el álbum Science Agreees en la banda D.A.R.K. El siguiente año, The Cranberries lanzó el álbum acústico Something Else. Una gira programada a Europa y América del Norte fue interrumpida porque O’Riordan sufría problemas de espalda.
En el último tweet de O’Riordan, ella compartió una foto de ella con un gato, diciendo: “Adiós”. Los fanáticos han respondido a esa publicación con sus condolencias.