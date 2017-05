The Fall of Chapo Guzmán Documented in “BUSCADO: VIVO O MUERTO”

Discovery en Español revives the persecution and capture of the world’s most powerful drug trafficker

Discovery en Español presents BUSCADO: VIVO O MUERTO – EL CHAPO, a special that showcases the details of the investigation and the process that lead to the capture of the world’s most powerful illegal drug supplier. BUSCADO: VIVO O MUERTO – EL CHAPO premieres Sunday, May 21 at 10pm E/P during the investigation segment Discovery a Fondo.

In the late 2000’s a deadly new drug sweeps across America and impacts entire communities destroying the lives of thousands of people: methamphetamine. Behind this epidemic is Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the world’s most feared and wanted drug trafficker. More powerful than Pablo Escobar and more ruthless than Al Capone, El Chapo is America’s number one illegal drug supplier.

Since his escape from a maximum-security prison in 2001, several security agencies begin an intensive search that takes them to Mexico. Now, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Department of Homeland Security, and the United States marshals are joining forces and working in collaboration with Mexican police to catch the world’s most wanted fugitive.

As part of the series BUSCADO: VIVO O MUERTO, the episode about El Chapo includes first hand testimonies and recreations that help understand the sequence of the investigation and the persecution of one of the strongest personalities in the world of drug trafficking.

