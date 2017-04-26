The Gallery at RAC Presents Estamos Aquí (We Are Here)
St. Louis, MO. April 26 – The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) in partnership with The St. Louis Mosaic Project presents Estamos Aquí (We Are Here), a series of contemporary prints by artists speaking from the Latino/Chicano perspective. This work expresses their celebrations, sorrows, challenges, popular culture, and personal experiences.
Featuring vivid colors and sometimes startling imagery, the works in this traveling exhibition encourage audiences to ask questions about the nature of cross-cultural exchange and discover how artists find their voice through personal experiences that become part of the artistic process.
EXHIBIT NAME: Estamos Aquí (We Are Here)
FEATURING: José Rodriguez, Juan Miguel Ramos, Jesus Cimi Alvarado, Delilah Montoya, Gonz Jove, Nelson Perez and 35 more artists.
CURATOR: Brad Cushman
DATES: Cinco de Mayo Reception: Wednesday, May 3, 6:00 – 8:00pm
Panel Discussion: Thursday, May 25th, 6:00 – 8:00pm
Closing Reception: Thursday, June 1st, 6:00 – 8:00pm
All events are free and open to the public.
Estamos Aquí continues through June 1st.
GALLERY HOURS: Monday – Friday 10am to 5pm
Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 5pm.
LOCATION: The Gallery at the Regional Arts Commission (RAC)
6128 Delmar Blvd. 63112 (across from The Pageant)
Free parking behind The Pageant or metered street parking
EXHIBIT DESCRIPTION:
This engaging exhibition features contemporary serigraphs by 40 artists who took an opportunity to learn a specialized silkscreen print technique during a collaborative Austin-based residency, as well as the narrative artwork of select local artists. A complex assemblage of ethnicity, cultural heritage, and languages represents the American story, our story; connected by many strands that speak to universal themes. The subject matter in Estamos Aquí is as diverse as its creators, and it celebrates ideas like identity and sense of place.
Featuring vivid colors and sometimes startling imagery, the works in traveling exhibition Estamos Aquí (We Are Here) encourage audiences to ask questions about the nature of cross-cultural exchange and discover how artists find their voice through personal experiences that become part of the artistic process. The work of select local artists has been added to this exhibition at the Gallery at RAC.
The visual language drawn from varied traditions—including family and religious symbols, political motifs, the Mexican Luche Libre matches, neighborhood (barrio) themes, and Mexican graphic traditions—enlivens the aesthetic dialogue of the exhibition. In addition to 40 framed prints, Estamos Aquí is accompanied by fully gallery text and labels, as well as a short film that outlines the artistic process.
The Gallery en la RAC presenta Estamos Aquí (We Are Here)
St. Louis, MO. 26 de abril – La Regional Arts Commission de St. Louis (RAC, por sus siglas en inglés), en asociación con el St. Louis Mosaic Project, presenta Estamos Aquí (We Are Here), una serie de pinturas contemporáneas por artistas que hablan desde la perspectiva Latina/Chicana. Este trabajo expresa sus celebraciones, susurros, retos, cultura popular y experiencias personales.
Incluyendo colores vívidos y, algunas veces, imágenes asombrosas, las obras en esta exhibición viajera incita a las audiencias a hacerse preguntas sobre la naturaleza del intercambio de culturas y a descubrir cómo es que los artistas encuentran su voz a través de experiencias personas que se convierten en parte del proceso artístico.
NOMBRE DE LA EXPOSICIÓN: Estamos Aquí (We Are Here)
PRESENTANDO A: José Rodriguez, Juan Miguel Ramos, Jesus Cimi Alvarado, Delilah Montoya, Gonz Jove, Nelson Perez y 35 artistas más
CURADOR: Brad Cushman
FECHAS: Recepción del Cinco de Mayo: miércoles, 3 de mayo 6:00 – 8:00pm
Panel de discusión: jueves, 25 de mayo 6:00 – 8:00pm
Recepción de clausura: jueves, 1 de junio 6:00 – 8:00pm
Todos los eventos son gratuitos y abiertos al público.
Estamos Aquí permanecerá en exhibición hasta el 1° de junio.
HORARIOS DE LA GALERÍA: Lunes – Viernes 10am a 5pm
Sábado y domingo 12pm a 5 pm
UBICACIÓN: The Gallery en la Regional Arts Commission (RAC)
6128 Delmar Blvd. 63112 (frente a The Pageant)
Estacionamiento gratuito atrás de The Pageant o estacionamiento con parquímetros
DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA EXPOSICIÓN:
Esta atractiva exposición incluye serigrafías contemporáneas de 40 artistas que tomaron la oportunidad de aprender una técnica de pintura especializada en serigrafía durante una residencia colaborativa en Austin, así como la obra narrativa de artistas locales selectos. Es una colección compleja de etnicidad, herencia cultural e idiomas que representa la historia Americana, nuestra historia, conectada por muchas hebras que hablan a los temas universales. El tema en Estamos Aquí es tan diverso como sus creadores y celebra ideas como la identidad y el sentido de pertenencia.
Incluyendo colores vívidos y, algunas veces, imágenes asombrosas, las obras en esta exhibición viajera incita a las audiencias a hacerse preguntas sobre la naturaleza del intercambio de culturas y a descubrir cómo es que los artistas encuentran su voz a través de experiencias personas que se convierten en parte del proceso artístico. Se ha incluido la obra de artistas locales selectos a esta exposición en The Gallery de la RAC.
El lenguaje visual traído de diferentes tradiciones – incluyendo símbolos familiares y religiosos, motivos políticos, las peleas de la Lucha Libre Mexicana, temas del barrio y tradiciones gráficas mexicanas – da vida al diálogo estético de la exposición. Además de los 40 pinturas enmarcadas, Estamos Aquí incluye una galería completa de textos y etiquetas, así como un cortometraje que esboza el proceso artístico.