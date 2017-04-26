The Gallery at RAC Presents Estamos Aquí (We Are Here)

St. Louis, MO. April 26 – The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) in partnership with The St. Louis Mosaic Project presents Estamos Aquí (We Are Here), a series of contemporary prints by artists speaking from the Latino/Chicano perspective. This work expresses their celebrations, sorrows, challenges, popular culture, and personal experiences.

Featuring vivid colors and sometimes startling imagery, the works in this traveling exhibition encourage audiences to ask questions about the nature of cross-cultural exchange and discover how artists find their voice through personal experiences that become part of the artistic process.

EXHIBIT NAME: Estamos Aquí (We Are Here)

FEATURING: José Rodriguez, Juan Miguel Ramos, Jesus Cimi Alvarado, Delilah Montoya, Gonz Jove, Nelson Perez and 35 more artists.

CURATOR: Brad Cushman

DATES: Cinco de Mayo Reception: Wednesday, May 3, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Panel Discussion: Thursday, May 25th, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Closing Reception: Thursday, June 1st, 6:00 – 8:00pm

All events are free and open to the public.

Estamos Aquí continues through June 1st.

GALLERY HOURS: Monday – Friday 10am to 5pm

Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 5pm.

LOCATION: The Gallery at the Regional Arts Commission (RAC)

6128 Delmar Blvd. 63112 (across from The Pageant)

Free parking behind The Pageant or metered street parking

EXHIBIT DESCRIPTION:

This engaging exhibition features contemporary serigraphs by 40 artists who took an opportunity to learn a specialized silkscreen print technique during a collaborative Austin-based residency, as well as the narrative artwork of select local artists. A complex assemblage of ethnicity, cultural heritage, and languages represents the American story, our story; connected by many strands that speak to universal themes. The subject matter in Estamos Aquí is as diverse as its creators, and it celebrates ideas like identity and sense of place.

Featuring vivid colors and sometimes startling imagery, the works in traveling exhibition Estamos Aquí (We Are Here) encourage audiences to ask questions about the nature of cross-cultural exchange and discover how artists find their voice through personal experiences that become part of the artistic process. The work of select local artists has been added to this exhibition at the Gallery at RAC.

The visual language drawn from varied traditions—including family and religious symbols, political motifs, the Mexican Luche Libre matches, neighborhood (barrio) themes, and Mexican graphic traditions—enlivens the aesthetic dialogue of the exhibition. In addition to 40 framed prints, Estamos Aquí is accompanied by fully gallery text and labels, as well as a short film that outlines the artistic process.