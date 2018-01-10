St. Louis – The Gateway Arch is looking to fill more than 150 job openings.
Before the renovations open to the public, the Gateway Arch is looking to fill multiple full-time, part-time and seasonal employment opportunities. The openings include tour guides, ticket sales agents, photographers and administrative positions.
Click here for a list of openings and applications details.
El Gateway Arch está buscando llenar más de 150 vacantes
St. Louis – El Gateway Arch busca llenar más de 150 vacantes.
Antes de que las renovaciones estén terminadas y se reabra al público, el Gateway Arch busca llenar múltiples oportunidades de empleo de tiempo completo, medio tiempo y de temporada. Las vacantes incluyen guías turísticos, agentes de venta de entradas, fotógrafos y puestos administrativos.
Haga clic aquí para obtener una lista de las vacantes y los detalles de las solicitudes.