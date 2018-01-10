Wednesday , January 10 2018
The Gateway Arch Is Looking to Fill More Than 150 Job Openings

The St. Louis Gateway Arch Photo credit: visionsoftravel.org

 

St. Louis – The Gateway Arch is looking to fill more than 150 job openings.

Before the renovations open to the public, the Gateway Arch is looking to fill multiple full-time, part-time and seasonal employment opportunities. The openings include tour guides, ticket sales agents, photographers and administrative positions.

 El Gateway Arch está buscando llenar más de 150 vacantes

 

The St. Louis Gateway Arch Photo credit: visionsoftravel.org

 

St. Louis – El Gateway Arch busca llenar más de 150 vacantes.

Antes de que las renovaciones estén terminadas y se reabra al público, el Gateway Arch busca llenar múltiples oportunidades de empleo de tiempo completo, medio tiempo y de temporada. Las vacantes incluyen guías turísticos, agentes de venta de entradas, fotógrafos y puestos administrativos.

