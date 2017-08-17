The Grand Chess Tour in St. Louis
By Fabian Johnson
St. Louis MO.- 8-16-17
The Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz event started off at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis on Sunday evening despite being next leg of the Grand Chess Tour with equal weight age of Grand Prix points. It will be a combination of two events in Rapid and Blitz formats – a 25 minutes per game, 10 seconds time delay, and five minutes per game with a three second time delay respectively. All the 10 invited players will play each other in both time controls.Garry Kasparov at the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz event. With the return of Garry Kasparov to an official chess event after 12 years. It is easy to understand the fear of most of the players towards playing Kasparov, as five of the 10 participants were not even born when he was crowned world champion for the first time in November 1985. At the age of 54, Kasparov’s rustiness in competing against the best of the world in serious competition may not be easy to overcome, especially as he has stayed away from the game to pursue various other ambitions in this period. Finally, at the conclusion of the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz, the CCSCSL will host the Ultimate Moves blitz games on Aug. 19, 2017. Ultimate Moves is an event featuring a lively series of rapid and blitz games among GCT players and special guests including Rex and Randy Sinquefield and John Urschel.
Playing chest brings the brain many benefits and just yourself in general. Benefits in playing chess stimulates the growth of in dendrites, which in a long run increases the speed and improves quality of communication throughout the brain. Playing chess overall is an incredibly beneficial pastime because it results in better brain function which include improved memory and cognitive benefits. Specifically, chess greatly increases originality. One four-year study had students from grades 7 to 9 play chess, use computers, or do other activities once a week for 32 weeks to see which activity fostered the most growth in creative thinking. The chess group scored higher in all measures of creativity, with originality being their biggest area of gain.
El Tour de Ajedrez en St. Louis
Por Fabian Johnson
St. Louis MO.- 8-16-17
El evento Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz se inició en el Club de Ajedrez y el Centro Escolar el domingo pasado por la noche, dandose la próxima etapa del Grand Chess Tour con igual ponderación de puntos del Grand Prix. Será una combinación de dos eventos en los formatos Rapid y Blitz: 25 minutos por juego, 10 segundos de tiempo de retraso y cinco minutos por partido con un retraso de tres segundos respectivamente. Todos los 10 jugadores invitados jugarán entre sí en ambos controles de tiempo. Garry Kasparov acudio al evento, así con el regreso de Garry Kasparov al evento oficial de ajedrez después de 12 años de ausencia. Es fácil entender el miedo de la mayoría de los jugadores al jugar con Kasparov, ya que cinco de los 10 participantes ni siquiera nacieron cuando fue coronado campeón del mundo por primera vez en noviembre de 1985. A la edad de 54 años, la corrosión de Kasparov en la competencia contra los mejores del mundo en la competencia puede no ser fácil de superar, sobre todo porque se ha mantenido alejado del juego para perseguir varias otras ambiciones en este período. Finalmente, al final del Saint Louis Rapid y Blitz, el CCSCSL será el anfitrión de los juegos Ultimate Moves blitz termina el 19 de agosto de 2017. Ultimate Moves es un evento con una serie animada de juegos rápidos y blitz entre los jugadores GCT e invitados especiales incluyen a Rex, Randy Sinquefield y John Urschel.
Jugar ajedrez trae al cerebro muchos beneficios en general. Los beneficios al jugar al ajedrez estimulan el crecimiento de los indendritos, lo que en un largo plazo aumenta la velocidad y mejora la calidad de la comunicación a través del cerebro. Jugar al ajedrez en general es un pasatiempo increíblemente beneficioso porque resulta en una mejor función cerebral que incluye mejoras en la memoria y beneficios cognitivos. Específicamente, el ajedrez aumenta enormemente la originalidad. Un estudio de cuatro años hizo que los estudiantes de los grados 7 a 9 jugaran ajedrez, usaran computadoras o hicieran otras actividades una vez por semana durante 32 semanas para ver qué actividad fomentaba el mayor crecimiento en el pensamiento creativo. El grupo de ajedrez obtuvo calificaciones más altas en todas las medidas de creatividad, siendo la originalidad su mayor área de ganancia.