The Grand Chess Tour in St. Louis

By Fabian Johnson

St. Louis MO.- 8-16-17

The Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz event started off at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis on Sunday evening despite being next leg of the Grand Chess Tour with equal weight age of Grand Prix points. It will be a combination of two events in Rapid and Blitz formats – a 25 minutes per game, 10 seconds time delay, and five minutes per game with a three second time delay respectively. All the 10 invited players will play each other in both time controls.Garry Kasparov at the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz event. With the return of Garry Kasparov to an official chess event after 12 years. It is easy to understand the fear of most of the players towards playing Kasparov, as five of the 10 participants were not even born when he was crowned world champion for the first time in November 1985. At the age of 54, Kasparov’s rustiness in competing against the best of the world in serious competition may not be easy to overcome, especially as he has stayed away from the game to pursue various other ambitions in this period. Finally, at the conclusion of the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz, the CCSCSL will host the Ultimate Moves blitz games on Aug. 19, 2017. Ultimate Moves is an event featuring a lively series of rapid and blitz games among GCT players and special guests including Rex and Randy Sinquefield and John Urschel.

