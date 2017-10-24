The Great GO! St. Louis Halloween Race in Downtown St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. October 23 – Super heroes and zombies alike participated in The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race on Sunday morning.
Thousands of people from across the region took part in one of four Halloween themed events. The events included a half marathon, 10k, 5k and 1-mile fun run.
Runners were encouraged to dress up and there were also contests for the best costume. The Great Halloween Race started near Soldier’s Memorial and the finish line was near Tucker and Market. Trick-or-Treating was also available along the 5k route.
The Great GO! La Carrera de Halloween en el centro de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 23 de octubre – ¡Superhéroes y zombis participaron por igual en la Carrera de Halloween de St. Louis, The Great Go!, el domingo por la mañana.
Miles de personas de toda la región participaron en uno de los cuatro eventos temáticos de Halloween. Los eventos incluyeron una carrera divertida de media maratón, 10k, 5k y 1 milla.
Se alentó a los corredores a vestirse y también hubo concursos para el mejor disfraz. La Gran Carrera de Halloween comenzó cerca del Soldier’s Memorial y la línea de meta estuvo cerca de Tucker y Market. También se regalaron dulces por toda la ruta de los 5k.