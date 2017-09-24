The Latest after the 7.1 Earthquake in Mexico

Mexico City, September 22 – Mexico is still searching among the rubble for survivors of the powerful earthquake that struck central and southern Mexico on Tuesday. The earthquake has killed at least 286 people – including about 30 children – and the collapse of dozens of buildings in the capital. Citizens have turned to relief efforts after the earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, according to the National Seismological Service, which has had its epicenter 12 kilometers from Axochiapan (in the state of Morelos).

Citizen brigades have been created and many people have approached the landslides to collaborate with the rescuers, also to bring food and water. After the capital, Morelos and Puebla are the two most affected areas. In addition, several countries – including Spain, Israel, Colombia or Chile – have rushed to send aid teams.

A total of 272 school sites in Mexico City will be reviewed this Friday to learn about the effects of the earthquake. It is expected that the students of the capital, the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Morelos and Puebla will return to classes in a staggered manner starting next Monday, September 25.

The governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo, visits the municipality of Ecatzingo, one of the most affected after 80% of the houses resulted in some type of damage. There are 13 dead and 800 collapsed houses in the whole state.

The earthquake also wreaks on Mexico’s historic buildings. The earthquake of Tuesday has shaken palaces, churches and ancient precincts of the country, constructions that suffered damages, mainly, in its decorative elements like cornices, gargoyles and statues.

In San Juan Pilcaya, Puebla there are serious problems. About 85% of the structures in this community are damaged. The region is 189 kilometers from the state capital.

Rescuers who have spent hours searching for people and bodies as well as rubble removal in the Taxqueña and Tlalpan multifamily communities south of Mexico City request through social networks of machinery and tools to continue working.

The Civil Protection Secretariat of Mexico City reported that there will be thunderstorms south of the capital, one of the areas affected by the earthquake. It is predicted that they will start at an interval of 20:00 to 23:00 hours.

Mexican authorities are asking the public to verify the information disseminated through social networks or applications such as WhatsApp, with the aim of avoiding the spread of rumors about the rescue work after the earthquake.

Silicon Valley’s large technology companies have donated the same amount – $ 1 million each. First was Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. That same morning Mark Zuckerberg showed his condolences, invited to donate and contributed a million of his pocket. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, tweeted in Spanish and put money himself.

The Metro transport system maintains its stable service and is free. According to the Government of Mexico City, Civil Protection has received 3,848 applications from people requiring a home damage review.

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has authorized its more than 125 hospitals and clinics to the general public following the earthquake in Mexico. “We have run our infrastructure in the Valley of Mexico, our large hospitals are operating and serving people, there is infrastructure that we will continue to review, but we will not open any building that is not safe,” said general manager Mike Arriola.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reports that there are no structural risks in its buildings. Only those areas that suffered minor damage due to the earthquake will be isolated.