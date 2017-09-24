The Latest after the 7.1 Earthquake in Mexico

Mexico City, September 22 – Mexico is still searching among the rubble for survivors of the powerful earthquake that struck central and southern Mexico on Tuesday. The earthquake has killed at least 286 people – including about 30 children – and the collapse of dozens of buildings in the capital. Citizens have turned to relief efforts after the earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, according to the National Seismological Service, which has had its epicenter 12 kilometers from Axochiapan (in the state of Morelos).
Citizen brigades have been created and many people have approached the landslides to collaborate with the rescuers, also to bring food and water. After the capital, Morelos and Puebla are the two most affected areas. In addition, several countries – including Spain, Israel, Colombia or Chile – have rushed to send aid teams.
A total of 272 school sites in Mexico City will be reviewed this Friday to learn about the effects of the earthquake. It is expected that the students of the capital, the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Morelos and Puebla will return to classes in a staggered manner starting next Monday, September 25.
The governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo, visits the municipality of Ecatzingo, one of the most affected after 80% of the houses resulted in some type of damage. There are 13 dead and 800 collapsed houses in the whole state.
The earthquake also wreaks on Mexico’s historic buildings. The earthquake of Tuesday has shaken palaces, churches and ancient precincts of the country, constructions that suffered damages, mainly, in its decorative elements like cornices, gargoyles and statues.
In San Juan Pilcaya, Puebla there are serious problems. About 85% of the structures in this community are damaged. The region is 189 kilometers from the state capital.
Rescuers who have spent hours searching for people and bodies as well as rubble removal in the Taxqueña and Tlalpan multifamily communities south of Mexico City request through social networks of machinery and tools to continue working.
The Civil Protection Secretariat of Mexico City reported that there will be thunderstorms south of the capital, one of the areas affected by the earthquake. It is predicted that they will start at an interval of 20:00 to 23:00 hours.
Mexican authorities are asking the public to verify the information disseminated through social networks or applications such as WhatsApp, with the aim of avoiding the spread of rumors about the rescue work after the earthquake.
Silicon Valley’s large technology companies have donated the same amount – $ 1 million each. First was Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. That same morning Mark Zuckerberg showed his condolences, invited to donate and contributed a million of his pocket. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, tweeted in Spanish and put money himself.
The Metro transport system maintains its stable service and is free. According to the Government of Mexico City, Civil Protection has received 3,848 applications from people requiring a home damage review.
The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has authorized its more than 125 hospitals and clinics to the general public following the earthquake in Mexico. “We have run our infrastructure in the Valley of Mexico, our large hospitals are operating and serving people, there is infrastructure that we will continue to review, but we will not open any building that is not safe,” said general manager Mike Arriola.
The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reports that there are no structural risks in its buildings. Only those areas that suffered minor damage due to the earthquake will be isolated.
Lo último después del terremoto de 7.1 en México
Ciudad de México, 22 de septiembre – México sigue buscando entre los escombros a supervivientes del potente terremoto que sacudió el centro y sur de México el martes. El sismo ha provocado al menos 286 muertos — entre ellos una treintena de niños— y el derrumbe de decenas de edificios en la capital. Los ciudadanos se han volcado en las tareas de ayuda después del terremoto de 7.1 grados en la escala de Richter, según el Servicio Sismológico Nacional, que ha tenido su epicentro a 12 kilómetros de Axochiapan (en el Estado de Morelos).
Se han creado brigadas ciudadanas y muchas personas se han acercado a los lugares de los derrumbes para colaborar con los rescatistas, también a llevar comida y agua. Después de la capital, Morelos y Puebla son las dos zonas más afectadas. Además, varios países —entre ellos España, Israel, Colombia o Chile— se han apresurado a enviar equipos de ayuda.
Un total de 272 planteles escolares en la Ciudad de México serán revisados este viernes para conocer los efectos del sismo. Se espera que los alumnos de la capital, del Estado de México, de Guerrero, Morelos y Puebla regresarán a clases de manera escalonada a partir del próximo lunes 25 de septiembre.
El gobernador del Estado de México, Alfredo Del Mazo, recorre el municipio de Ecatzingo, uno de los más afectados luego de que el 80% de las casas resultaron con algún tipo de daño. En toda la entidad suman 13 muertos y 800 casas derrumbadas.
El terremoto también causa estragos en los edificios históricos de México. El sismo del pasado martes ha sacudido palacios, iglesias y recintos antíquisimos del país, construcciones que sufrieron daños, principalmente, en sus elementos decorativos como cornisas, gárgolas y estatuas.
En San Juan Pilcaya, Puebla hay graves problemas. Cerca del 85 % de las estructuras de esta comunidad presentan daños. La región está a 189 kilómetros de la capital del Estado. La ayuda humanitaria ha llegado.
Los rescatistas que llevan horas en la búsqueda de personas y cuerpos así como en la remoción de escombros en los multifamiliares de Taxqueña y Tlalpan al sur de la Ciudad de México solicitan a través de redes sociales de maquinaria y herramientas para seguir trabajando.
La Secretaría de Protección Civil de la Ciudad de México informó que habrá tormentas eléctricas al sur de la capital, una de las zonas afectadas por el terremoto. Se pronostica que empezarán en un intervalo de las 20:00 a las 23:00 horas.
Las autoridades mexicanas piden a la ciudadanía que verifique la información que se difunde a través de redes sociales o aplicaciones como WhatsApp, con el objetivo de evitar la difusión de rumores en torno a las labores de rescate tras el sismo.
Las grandes empresas tecnológicas de Silicon Valley han donado la misma cantidad: un millón de dólares cada una. Primero fue Sundar Pichai, CEO de Google. Esa misma mañana Mark Zuckerberg mostró sus condolencias, invitó a donar y aportó un millón de su bolsillo. Tim Cook, el consejero delegado de Apple, tuiteó en español y puso él mismo dinero.
El sistema de transporte colectivo Metro mantiene su servicio estable y es gratuito. De acuerdo con el Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, Protección Civil ha recibido 3,848 solicitudes de personas que requieren una revisión de los daños en sus hogares.
El Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) habilitó a sus más de 125 hospitales y clínicas al público general tras el terremoto en México. “He recorrido nuestra infraestructura en el Valle de México. Nuestros grandes hospitales están operando y están sirviendo a la gente. Hay infraestructura que vamos a seguir revisando, pero no abriremos ningún edificio que no sea seguro“, señaló el director general Mike Arriola.
La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) informa que no existen riesgos estructurales en sus edificios. Sólo se aislarán las áreas que sufrieron daños menores debido al terremoto.