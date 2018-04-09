The Latest News On J Balvin
J Balvin collects his Eighth Latin Airplay #1with MACHIKA, is named Contemporary Songwriter of the Year for third consecutive year at the BMI Latin Awards, notches back-to-back #1 tracks on YouTube’s Global Viral Video chart, gets Will Smith dancing in Spanish on Instagram, and makes surprise appearance at the Demi Lovato/DJ Khaled tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Balvin Notches His Eighth #1 Song On The Chart With The Second Advance Single From His Upcoming Spring Album, Follow-Up To Global #1/Lead Single “Mi Gente”
- Last Night, J Balvin Was Named “Contemporary Songwriter of the Year” At The BMI Latin Awards For Multiple Hits This Past Year.
This marks his third consecutive year winning the recognition, following previous Contemporary Song of the Year Awards for record-setting hits Ginza & Ay Vamos
- J BALVIN Also Scores Back-to-Back #1 Viral Videos on YouTube’s Global Music Chart – Last Week, With Advance Album Track “Ahora,” And This Week On New Collaboration “X” w/ Nicky Jam.
“X (EQUIS)” is also YouTube’s fourth fastest music video to reach 200 million views (14 Days), behind only Taylor Swift, PSY and Adele,
…and was declared “the perfect music to create energy” by a dancing Will Smith in a viral Spanish language Instagram post Friday
- Balvin Also Continues To Surprise Fans With Unexpected Live show Appearances (Barclays Center, Brooklyn-Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled Tour) & More Featured Guest Appearances, Including Lil Pump’s Just Released “Gucci Gang” And the March 23 Expected Release of “Dime“
Noticias Recientes Sobre J Balvin
Balvin Alcanza su Octavo #1 en el Latin Airplay con MACHIKA, es nombrado Contemporary Songwriter of the Year for por tercer año consecutivo en los premios BMI Latino, obtiene la posición #1 en las listas de YouTube’s Global Viral Video consecutivamente, Will Smith Baila y Canta en Español su Música en Instagram y Hace una Presentación Sorpresa en el Concierto de Demi Lovato/DJ Khaled en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn.
- J BALVIN’s “MACHIKA-Featuring Anitta & Jeon”Alcanza La Posición #1 En La Lista Latin Airplay de Billboard
Siguiendo El Éxito Global De “Mi Gente”Balvin alcanza Su Octavo #1 En Las Listas Con El Segundo Sencillo De Su Álbum Que Será Lanzado Próximamente
La Noche de Ayer, J Balvin Fue Nombrado “Contemporary Songwriter of the Year” En Los Premios BMI Latino Por sus Múltiples Éxitos Durante El Año Pasado. Este es el tercer año consecutivo que J Balvin recibe este reconocimiento, galardonado anteriormente por Ginza & Ay Vamos
J BALVIN Alcanza #1 en Videos Virales de YouTube Global Music chart consecutivamente Con el Sencillo “Ahora”y Esta SemanaCon La Nueva Colaboración “X” con Nicky Jam.
“X (EQUIS)” es el cuarto vídeo en YouTube en alcanzar 200 millones de visitas en 14 Días, siguiendo a Taylor Swift, PSY y Adele, …y fue declarado “la música perfecta para crear energía” por Will Smith
- J Balvin Continúa Sorprendiendo a Sus Fans Con Una Presentación Inesperada en el Barclays Center, Brooklyn-Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled Toury seguirá como invitado especial en Más Colaboraciones como El Reciente Lanzamiento De Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” y el 23 de Marzo en la canción“Dime”
