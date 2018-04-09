The Latest News On J Balvin

J Balvin collects his Eighth Latin Airplay #1with MACHIKA, is named Contemporary Songwriter of the Year for third consecutive year at the BMI Latin Awards, notches back-to-back #1 tracks on YouTube’s Global Viral Video chart, gets Will Smith dancing in Spanish on Instagram, and makes surprise appearance at the Demi Lovato/DJ Khaled tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Balvin Notches His Eighth #1 Song On The Chart With The Second Advance Single From His Upcoming Spring Album, Follow-Up To Global #1/Lead Single “Mi Gente”

Last Night, J Balvin Was Named “Contemporary Songwriter of the Year” At The BMI Latin Awards For Multiple Hits This Past Year.

This marks his third consecutive year winning the recognition, following previous Contemporary Song of the Year Awards for record-setting hits Ginza & Ay Vamos

J BALVIN Also Scores Back-to-Back #1 Viral Videos on YouTube’s Global Music Chart – Last Week, With Advance Album Track “Ahora,” And This Week On New Collaboration “X” w/ Nicky Jam.

“X (EQUIS)” is also YouTube’s fourth fastest music video to reach 200 million views (14 Days), behind only Taylor Swift, PSY and Adele,

…and was declared “the perfect music to create energy” by a dancing Will Smith in a viral Spanish language Instagram post Friday

Balvin Also Continues To Surprise Fans With Unexpected Live show Appearances (Barclays Center, Brooklyn-Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled Tour ) & More Featured Guest Appearances, Including Lil Pump’s Just Released “Gucci Gang” And the March 23 Expected Release of “Dime“

www.JBalvin.com – Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – YouTube – iTunes – Spotify –

Contacts: John Reilly, 212.878.5076 / jreilly@rogersandcowan.com or Sylvia Bedrosian- sbedrosian@rogersandcowan.com

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans.