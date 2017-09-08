The Mexican Government Deeply Regrets the Cancellation of the Deferred Action Program for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

Since the beginning of the new US administration, the Mexican government has promoted the continuation of the DACA in order to maintain the protection of hundreds of thousands of young beneficiaries of the program, most of whom were born in Mexico. The Mexican government has invariably stated that the DACA young people, also known as Dreamers, contribute in a significant and daily way to the economy, culture and society of the country to which they arrived as children. Just a few days ago, in his message to the Nation on the occasion of his Fifth Report of the Government, the President of the Republic, Enrique Peña Nieto, reiterated to all the young Dreamers their recognition, admiration and solidarity without reservations.

Therefore, the Mexican government regrets the decision announced Tuesday to end DACA and expresses deep concern about the uncertainty that will now be faced by thousands of young people born in Mexico. There is no doubt that the determination of the immigration policy in the United States of America belongs exclusively to the United States and its institutions. However, our country cannot ignore the fact that it is precisely thousands of young people born in Mexico who are potentially affected by the decision announced Tuesday. Before this situation, the Federal Government has a moral imperative to act, through diplomatic channels and always in strict adherence to law, to actively promote before the Executive and Legislative Powers of the United States a prompt solution to the legal uncertainty they face from now the young DACA. It is in this sense that the Mexican government, through the ambassador in Washington, DC, Gerónimo Gutiérrez, has sent letters to senators and congressmen exposing the value of the young DACA to American society and urging them to find a permanent solution soon and, legal certainty. The Government of Mexico will maintain a permanent dialogue with the Legislative Power of that country in support of this solution. At the same time, contact has been made with authorities of the Department of Homeland Security to know in detail the process of implementation of the measure announced. Also, the government of Mexico has an obligation to protect the young Dreamers born in our country.

Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry, through the Embassy and the consular network in that nation, will redouble its efforts to guarantee the widest consular protection to the young people who are affected by this measure. The Government of Mexico will provide comprehensive and individualized consular and legal assistance to any Mexican Dreamer who requests it, particularly in their legal representation. Finally, it is reiterated that Mexico will welcome the young Dreamers back to our country with open arms. On instructions from President Enrique Peña Nieto, federal government agencies are strengthening their actions in order to offer them the greatest support; harness their talents and abilities; and integrate them fully into the national society and economy. For this reason, the following specific actions will be carried out, in addition to those already carried out under the program Somos Mexicanos: • Special work exchange in Mexico for Dreamers, through the Consulates; • Young Credit Program for Dreamers in the United States and Mexico; • Offer of scholarships in Mexico and other countries; • Access to education without unnecessary paperwork and immediate revalidation; and • Membership of Seguro Popular. Mexico calls on the Mexican community in the United States to stay informed by official means. You are invited to report any abuse or irregularity to your Consulate in order to avoid being subjected to fraud. You can also call the Mexican Information and Assistance Center (CIAM), which operates free of charge 24 hours a day, every day of the week (1 855 4636 395); and to download the free application for mobile devices MiConsulmex, which contains an emergency button to contact your consulate.