The Origin of El Día del Niño (Children’s Day in Mexico)

In the whole world there’s an official day in which children are celebrated and given gifts and school activities are organized around the festivity. Known as El Día del Niño, that day is April 30th in Mexico.

Such a day is institutionalized as a celebration around the world, on a different date in every country. However, the idea of a day especially dedicated to children was born out of one of humankind’s greatest tragedies: the First World War.

The worldwide conflict that spanned from 1914 to 1918 took a big toll on the children of the belligerent countries.

One of the first activists on the topic was Eglantyne Jebb, founder or the organization Save the Children, who along with the Red Cross, worked to get the Declaration of Children’s Rights approved by the League of Nations, the United Nations predecessor. On the 26 of September of 1924, the Geneva Declaration on Children’s Rights was signed by the organization.

One year later, an International Children’s Day was declared for the very first time, and April 30th became the official date in Mexico.