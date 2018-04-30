The Origin of El Día del Niño (Children’s Day in Mexico)

In the whole world there’s an official day in which children are celebrated and given gifts and school activities are organized around the festivity. Known as El Día del Niño, that day is April 30th in Mexico.
Such a day is institutionalized as a celebration around the world, on a different date in every country. However, the idea of a day especially dedicated to children was born out of one of humankind’s greatest tragedies: the First World War.
The worldwide conflict that spanned from 1914 to 1918 took a big toll on the children of the belligerent countries.
One of the first activists on the topic was Eglantyne Jebb, founder or the organization Save the Children, who along with the Red Cross, worked to get the Declaration of Children’s Rights approved by the League of Nations, the United Nations predecessor. On the 26 of September of 1924, the Geneva Declaration on Children’s Rights was signed by the organization.
One year later, an International Children’s Day was declared for the very first time, and April 30th became the official date in Mexico.
El origen de El Día del Niño en México
En todo el mundo hay un día oficial en el que se celebra a los niños y se les dan obsequios y se organizan actividades escolares en torno a la festividad. Conocido como El Día del Niño, ese día es el 30 de abril en México.
Tal día se institucionaliza como una celebración en todo el mundo en una fecha diferente en cada país. Sin embargo, la idea de un día especialmente dedicado a los niños nació de una de las tragedias más grandes de la humanidad: la Primera Guerra Mundial.
El conflicto mundial que abarcó desde 1914 hasta 1918 tuvo un alto costo para los niños de los países beligerantes.
Una de los primeros activistas en el tema fue Eglantyne Jebb, fundadora de la organización Save the Children, quien junto con la Cruz Roja, trabajó para que la Liga de las Naciones, predecesora de las Naciones Unidas, aprobara la Declaración de los Derechos del Niño. El 26 de septiembre de 1924, la organización firmó la Declaración de Ginebra sobre los Derechos del Niño.
Un año después, se declaró el Día Internacional del Niño por primera vez y el 30 de abril se convirtió en la fecha oficial en México.