The Smart Gal’s Guide thru Divorce Provides The Knowledge And Tools To Help Women Make Smarter Decisions

Houston, TX, August 31, 2017 – While there are ‘how-to’ books for just about everything, there is a new resource avaiilble specifically to help women navigate the complexity of divorce. Published author Sara A., answers the call for women. She encourages women and guides them on how to think through the divorce process better prepared and well-informed – and she delivers in her new book, The Smart Gal’s Guide thru Divorce; What Lawyers don’t tell you (WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan).

“For most of us, of course, we never expected that life would bring us here. Unfortunately, sometimes, we find that divorce may come into our lives.

Sometimes, life brings change,” says Sara. “We know what you’re going through and what’s up ahead. We call it, ‘Divorce Dizziness;’ The discovery, the documents, the details and the delays. The dizziness will only last for a season.”

The Smart Gal’s Guide thru Divorce includes sixteen chapters of clear, chapter by chapter, guidance on topics such as Calendaring, Lawyering, Divorce Coaching, Documenting, Organizing, Protecting, Empowering, and Moving Forward. The Tools section covers “Over 25 Key-Areas of Concern” to be sure to consider, and “The 30 Most-Costly Mistakes” to avoid.

Sara A. has been divorced twice, but this book is not about Sara and this book is not about dating, or about life after divorce. Instead this book guides through the divorce process. “This book has never been done before,” she says. “It is to guide you through, with ‘insider-thinking.’ We think it through with you.” Here Sara A. provides valuable insight into selecting the best attorney, smart ways to limit the billable hours and control the costly back and forth, preserving the family nest-egg.

Sara is a certified divorce coach. With a heart to encourage, in 2012, she founded Divorce Buddys, and in 2015 she expanded with her concept, G.O., Gals Only, a focused discussion setting for single women, connecting on foundational truths, faith-based inspiration, outreach and community. Sara A. inspires women to “Put on Courage.” She is expanding her audience with TV interviews, Radio interviews, Print, and Speaking engagements, plus meeting with individual clients.