The Smart Gal’s Guide thru Divorce Provides The Knowledge And Tools To Help Women Make Smarter Decisions
Houston, TX, August 31, 2017 – While there are ‘how-to’ books for just about everything, there is a new resource avaiilble specifically to help women navigate the complexity of divorce. Published author Sara A., answers the call for women. She encourages women and guides them on how to think through the divorce process better prepared and well-informed – and she delivers in her new book, The Smart Gal’s Guide thru Divorce; What Lawyers don’t tell you (WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan).
“For most of us, of course, we never expected that life would bring us here. Unfortunately, sometimes, we find that divorce may come into our lives.
Sometimes, life brings change,” says Sara. “We know what you’re going through and what’s up ahead. We call it, ‘Divorce Dizziness;’ The discovery, the documents, the details and the delays. The dizziness will only last for a season.”
The Smart Gal’s Guide thru Divorce includes sixteen chapters of clear, chapter by chapter, guidance on topics such as Calendaring, Lawyering, Divorce Coaching, Documenting, Organizing, Protecting, Empowering, and Moving Forward. The Tools section covers “Over 25 Key-Areas of Concern” to be sure to consider, and “The 30 Most-Costly Mistakes” to avoid.
Sara A. has been divorced twice, but this book is not about Sara and this book is not about dating, or about life after divorce. Instead this book guides through the divorce process. “This book has never been done before,” she says. “It is to guide you through, with ‘insider-thinking.’ We think it through with you.” Here Sara A. provides valuable insight into selecting the best attorney, smart ways to limit the billable hours and control the costly back and forth, preserving the family nest-egg.
Sara is a certified divorce coach. With a heart to encourage, in 2012, she founded Divorce Buddys, and in 2015 she expanded with her concept, G.O., Gals Only, a focused discussion setting for single women, connecting on foundational truths, faith-based inspiration, outreach and community. Sara A. inspires women to “Put on Courage.” She is expanding her audience with TV interviews, Radio interviews, Print, and Speaking engagements, plus meeting with individual clients.
La guía de Smart Gal a través del divorcio proporciona el conocimiento y las herramientas para ayudar a las mujeres a tomar decisiones más inteligentes
Houston, TX, 31 de agosto de 2017 – Aunque hay libros de “cómo hacer” para casi todo, hay un nuevo recurso disponible específicamente para ayudar a las mujeres a navegar por la complejidad del divorcio. El autor publicado Sara A., responde a la llamada para las mujeres. Ella anima a las mujeres y las guía en cómo pensar a través del proceso del divorcio mejor preparado y bien informado – y ella entrega en su nuevo libro, la guía de Smart Gal a través del divorcio; Lo que los abogados no le dicen (WestBow Press, una división de Thomas Nelson y Zondervan).
“Para la mayoría de nosotros, por supuesto, nunca esperábamos que la vida nos trajera aquí. Desafortunadamente, a veces, encontramos que el divorcio puede entrar en nuestras vidas.
A veces, la vida trae cambio “, dice Sara. “Sabemos lo que está pasando y lo que está por delante. Lo llamamos ‘Mareo de Divorcio’; El descubrimiento, los documentos, los detalles y los retrasos, el mareo sólo durará una temporada.
La Guía de Smart Gal para el Divorcio incluye dieciséis capítulos muy claros, capítulo por capítulo, orientación sobre temas tales como Calendario, Abogado, Divorcio Coaching, Documentar, Organizar, Proteger, Empoderar y Avanzar. La sección de Herramientas cubre “Más de 25 áreas clave de preocupación” para estar seguro de considerar, y “Los 30 errores más costosos” para evitar.
Sara A. ha sido divorciada dos veces, pero este libro no se trata de Sara y este libro no se trata de citas, ni de la vida después del divorcio. En su lugar este libro es la guía a través del proceso de divorcio. “Este libro nunca se ha hecho antes”, dice ella. “Es para guiarlo a través de, con ‘pensamiento interno’. Aquí Sara A. proporciona información valiosa para seleccionar al mejor abogado, maneras inteligentes de limitar las horas facturables y controlar el costoso vaivén, preservando el huevo – nido de la familia.
Sara es un entrenador de divorcio certificado. Con un corazón para alentar, en 2012, fundó Divorcio Buddys, y en 2015 se expandió con su concepto, G.O., Gals Only, un entorno de discusión enfocado para mujeres solteras, conectando las verdades fundamentales, la inspiración basada en la fe y la comunidad. Sara A. inspira a las mujeres a “Ponerse en Coraje”. Ella está ampliando su audiencia con entrevistas a la televisión, entrevistas en la radio, trabajos de imprenta y conversación, además de reuniones con clientes individuales.