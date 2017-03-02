THE STARTUP ESCENARIO IS GROWING BUT MORE LATINO ENTREPRENEURS ARE NEEDED
By Isabel Díaz del Castillo
For several years, technology has become an accelerator of economic growth in various regions around the world. Through initiatives such as startups, entrepreneurs look for ways to not only generate profits, but also generate impact and provide practical solutions that improve the lives of modern societies.
St. Louis has become a platform for startups, providing grants and support through different entities such as T-Rex, ITEN and Arch Grants, which allow entrepreneurs to find the tools to accelerate their business ideas, and achieve their objectives successfully.
We had the opportunity to talk with Francis Chmelir, Executive Director of ITEN, a non-profit organization that works with technology startups and helps them with their elevator pitch to make sure that they are able to secure an investor’s dollars. ITEN provides feedback and a safe place to practice that presentation before entrepreneurs go in front of real investors.
ITEN’s program seeks to connect the startup community with local corporations, and create a costumer connection between the startup technology and what corporations are looking for out of innovating new companies. With 280 startups active in the process, Francis explains ITEN’s goals.
F:C: “We do not put any funds into the company, we don’t invest in the companies, but we help them to find the investors and talent they might need to grow their business. Many times they come to us very early on and it’s just one person as the founder They need help putting together a team, so we try to help them as best as we can to connect with that talent, based on the network that we have built within the last ten years.”.
We asked about IT entrepreneurs of Hispanic origin in the program, and he explains that only about 4% of the total number of applicants have participated. For Chmelir, the reasons why Latino startups do not come close to such programs is still a research topic, but he reaffirms ITEN’s commitment to open doors, provide support and offer space for meetings.
F.C: “We are part of a larger group that study underrepresented populations in the tech ecosystem. So it is about twelve of us in this collective. We want to have a better understanding of how we can be more opening and welcoming to other underrepresented populations of minorities and women in businesses. We had a few Hispanic entrepreneurs in the past that went into our programing, like Listo. it is a company that we worked with here in town, but we don’t see a large number of those companies, so we want to understand why.
I think we have to do a better job as whole in the ecosystem of being intentional about understanding, maybe we are not reaching that community, and where they would want to be found.
We are very interested in expanding our network with folks like you or the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and others that we need to be talking to, to not only bring more of the entrepreneurs into the fold. We would also like to bring more Hispanic – Latino mentors that can kind of connect, be bilingual, and be able to reach out to these tech entrepreneurs in a more direct way. I think it is important that we try to provide as much support as we possibly can if they are going to be in this region. We want to be a resource for everyone, and I think the other members of the collective feel the same way”.
The idea of entrepreneurship in the tech industry may seem like something that can only be done from and for developed countries. But the truth is that startups of this type can start anywhere and direct their goals to countries in need of technology initiatives. Without a doubt our Latin American countries need these type of initiatives that are formed from our same community and that have access to these resources, in a multicultural environment and with global objectives.
Chmelir explains how simple it is to access this type of initiatives, which also do not represent any cost to the entrepreneurs.
F.C: “It is pretty simple. As long as you have a scalable tech idea, which means it is something that is going to grow and you are probably going to exit at some point and get bought out, we can help There is a link on our website to an application that entrepreneurs fill out when they start the process and then we do an in person intake session to give entrepreneurs the tools and resources that we have on our website and in our network. It is that easy to begin the process, to meet a mentor, and go from there. What is great for the entrepreneur is that we do not charge for our services and we do not take equity out from their companies, so it is really a great resource and a free service.”
For more information you can visit ITEN’s website: www.itenstl.org.
LA ESCENA DE LAS STARTUPS CRECE PERO HACEN FALTA MÁS EMPRENDEDORES LATINOS
Por Isabel Díaz del Castillo
Desde hace varios años, la tecnología se ha ido convirtiendo en una aceleradora del crecimiento económico de diversas regiones alrededor del mundo. A través de figuras como las startups, emprendedores buscan la forma de no sólo generar ganancias, sino además de generar un impacto y brindar soluciones prácticas que mejoren la vida de las sociedades modernas.
St. Louis se ha convertido en una plataforma para startups, con la adjudicación de capital semilla y el apoyo de diferentes entidades como T-Rex, ITEN y Arch Grant, que le permiten a los emprendedores encontrar las herramientas para poder potencializar sus ideas de negocio, y lograr los objetivos exitosamente
Tuvimos la oportunidad de dialogar con Francis Chmelir, Director Ejecutivo de ITEN, una organización sin fines de lucro que trabaja con startups de tecnologia, ayudándoles a encontrar su modelo de negocio y recaudar dinero, por lo que les preparan para presentarse ante posibles inversionistas, brindándoles un espacio seguro para practicar esa presentación antes de ir frente a inversores reales.
Actualmente ITEN desarrolla un programa con el que busca conectar a la comunidad de emprendedores tecnológicos con corporaciones locales para hacer una conexión entre startups tecnológicas y las empresas que buscan ideas innovadoras para mejorar sus procesos. Con 280 startups activas en el proceso, Francis explica sus objetivos.
“No le damos ningún dinero a la empresa directamente, no invertimos en las empresas, pero les ayudamos a encontrar a los inversionistas y al talento interno que podrían necesitar para hacer crecer su negocio. Muchas veces vienen a nosotros muy temprano y hay sólo una persona como fundadora, así que también necesitan encontrar un equipo. Tratamos de ayudarlos lo mejor que podemos para conectar con ese talento, basado en el ecosistema con el que hemos trabajado en los últimos diez años”.
Le preguntamos sobre los emprendedores tecnológicos de origen hispano en el programa, y afirma que sólo han tenido la participación de aproximadamente menos del 4% del total de aplicantes. Para Chmelir, las razones de por qué las startups latinas no se acercan tanto a este tipo de programas son aún un tema de investigación, pero reafirma su compromiso para abrirles las puertas, apoyarles y generar espacios de encuentros.
F.C: “Somos parte de un grupo más grande que estudia a las poblaciones Sub-representadas en el ecosistema tecnológico. Por lo tanto, somos unos doce miembros en este colectivo, que queremos tener una mejor comprensión de cómo podemos ser más abiertos y acogedores a otras minorías sub-representadas y para las mujeres en las empresas. Tuvimos unos cuantos en el pasado que entraron en nuestro programa, como Listo, que es una empresa con la que trabajamos aquí en la ciudad, pero no vemos un gran número de esas empresas, así que queremos entender por qué.
Creo que tenemos que hacer un mejor trabajo como un todo en el ecosistema, ser más intencionales en comprender por qué no estamos llegando a esa comunidad, y dónde quieren ser encontrados.
Estamos muy interesados en expandir nuestra red con gente como ustedes, con la Cámara de Comercio Hispana y otras organizaciones con quienes deberíamos estar hablando, no solo para traer más empresarios, sino también porque queremos traer más mentores hispano – latinos. Que se puedan conectar, ser bilingües, y ser capaz de llegar a estos empresarios de tecnología, porque creo que es importante que tratemos de proporcionar tanto apoyo como podamos si van a estar en esta región, queremos ser un recurso para todos, y creo que los demás miembros del colectivo se sienten de la misma manera.”
La idea de emprender en la industria tecnológica puede parecer algo que sólo se puede hacer desde y para países desarrollados. Pero lo cierto es que las startups de este tipo pueden empezar en cualquier lugar y dirigir sus objetivos a países necesitados de iniciativas tecnológicas. Sin duda nuestros países latinoamericanos necesitan este tipo de iniciativas que se formen desde la misma comunidad que tiene acceso a estos recursos, en un ambiente multicultural y con objetivos globales.
Chmelir explica lo simple que es acceder a este tipo de iniciativas, que además no representan ningún costo para los emprendedores
F.C: “Es bastante simple. Siempre y cuando tengas una idea de tecnología escalable, lo que significa que es algo que va a crecer y que probablemente vas a salir en algún momento y conseguir que compren tu idea. Hay un enlace en nuestro sitio web, hay una aplicación que deben llenar cuando comienzan el proceso, y luego hacemos una sesión personal para darles las herramientas y todo lo que tenemos en nuestro sitio web, en nuestra red, para comenzar el proceso, para encontrarse con un mentor, e ir desde allí. Lo que es genial para el empresario es que no cobramos por nuestros servicios y no sacamos equidad de sus empresas, por lo que es realmente un servicio gratuito.”
Para más información puede visitor la página web de ITEN: www.itenstl.org