THE STARTUP ESCENARIO IS GROWING BUT MORE LATINO ENTREPRENEURS ARE NEEDED

By Isabel Díaz del Castillo

For several years, technology has become an accelerator of economic growth in various regions around the world. Through initiatives such as startups, entrepreneurs look for ways to not only generate profits, but also generate impact and provide practical solutions that improve the lives of modern societies.

St. Louis has become a platform for startups, providing grants and support through different entities such as T-Rex, ITEN and Arch Grants, which allow entrepreneurs to find the tools to accelerate their business ideas, and achieve their objectives successfully.

We had the opportunity to talk with Francis Chmelir, Executive Director of ITEN, a non-profit organization that works with technology startups and helps them with their elevator pitch to make sure that they are able to secure an investor’s dollars. ITEN provides feedback and a safe place to practice that presentation before entrepreneurs go in front of real investors.

ITEN’s program seeks to connect the startup community with local corporations, and create a costumer connection between the startup technology and what corporations are looking for out of innovating new companies. With 280 startups active in the process, Francis explains ITEN’s goals.

F:C: “We do not put any funds into the company, we don’t invest in the companies, but we help them to find the investors and talent they might need to grow their business. Many times they come to us very early on and it’s just one person as the founder They need help putting together a team, so we try to help them as best as we can to connect with that talent, based on the network that we have built within the last ten years.”.

We asked about IT entrepreneurs of Hispanic origin in the program, and he explains that only about 4% of the total number of applicants have participated. For Chmelir, the reasons why Latino startups do not come close to such programs is still a research topic, but he reaffirms ITEN’s commitment to open doors, provide support and offer space for meetings.

F.C: “We are part of a larger group that study underrepresented populations in the tech ecosystem. So it is about twelve of us in this collective. We want to have a better understanding of how we can be more opening and welcoming to other underrepresented populations of minorities and women in businesses. We had a few Hispanic entrepreneurs in the past that went into our programing, like Listo. it is a company that we worked with here in town, but we don’t see a large number of those companies, so we want to understand why.

I think we have to do a better job as whole in the ecosystem of being intentional about understanding, maybe we are not reaching that community, and where they would want to be found.

We are very interested in expanding our network with folks like you or the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and others that we need to be talking to, to not only bring more of the entrepreneurs into the fold. We would also like to bring more Hispanic – Latino mentors that can kind of connect, be bilingual, and be able to reach out to these tech entrepreneurs in a more direct way. I think it is important that we try to provide as much support as we possibly can if they are going to be in this region. We want to be a resource for everyone, and I think the other members of the collective feel the same way”.

The idea of entrepreneurship in the tech industry may seem like something that can only be done from and for developed countries. But the truth is that startups of this type can start anywhere and direct their goals to countries in need of technology initiatives. Without a doubt our Latin American countries need these type of initiatives that are formed from our same community and that have access to these resources, in a multicultural environment and with global objectives.

Chmelir explains how simple it is to access this type of initiatives, which also do not represent any cost to the entrepreneurs.

F.C: “It is pretty simple. As long as you have a scalable tech idea, which means it is something that is going to grow and you are probably going to exit at some point and get bought out, we can help There is a link on our website to an application that entrepreneurs fill out when they start the process and then we do an in person intake session to give entrepreneurs the tools and resources that we have on our website and in our network. It is that easy to begin the process, to meet a mentor, and go from there. What is great for the entrepreneur is that we do not charge for our services and we do not take equity out from their companies, so it is really a great resource and a free service.”

For more information you can visit ITEN’s website: www.itenstl.org.