The story behind St. Patrick’s day celebration in Mexico

St. Patrick’s Day is an Irish holiday mostly celebrated in the U.S., but a surprising spot where it is also quite popular is Mexico City. As in the States, bars in the Mexican capital offer green beer and Irish snacks, but there’s a story behind the Mexican celebration of this holiday that is not very well-known.

During the Mexican-American war, which lasted from 1846 to 1848, Irish soldiers new to the United States fought in the Army as a means to procure a living, but they were constantly harassed by officers who punished them more harshly than their native counterparts. As the war progressed and Mexico’s defeat seemed certain, the Mexican government launched a propaganda campaign aimed at the Catholic ranks of the American army, promising them a good treatment and land ownership in exchange of their defection from the U.S. Army and joining the ranks of the Mexican Army. Irish soldiers may have seen this as an opportunity to escape mistreatments or used it as an excuse to simply leave the American side. These Irish ranks became known as San Patricios, or St. Patricks in the Mexican community.

About 200 Irish soldiers are said to have defected to join the Mexican side, and in what was the climax of the war, the battle of Churubusco in the outskirts of Mexico City, San Patricios fought bravely on the Mexican side, perhaps fearing capture and punishment if the American forces got them alive. According to the story, Mexican soldiers tried to surrender three times but the San Patricios promptly took down the white flag and carried on fighting. The Mexican side eventually lost the battle and the war but the San Patricios’ fame endured and they were regarded as heroes by the Mexican people. On the other hand, Irishmen captured by the American forces were promptly tried and hung.

The San Patricios continued their endeavor in Mexico by patrolling the streets of Mexico City until a year later, due to lack of funding, they were disbanded. To this day, several plaques stand commemorating the battle and the San Patricios’ participation near Churubusco, now engulfed by massive Mexico City, and bagpipe bands play at these landmarks on relevant holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day.