The Wonderful Bees

By Cecilia Velazquez

The Mayans have been expert bee-keepers of Meliponas for thousands of years. The honey of this stingless bee is an intrinsic part of their culture, used in ceremony, and as food, medicine and mead-making. The bees are kept under palapas in hollowed out logs. The mud covered ends can easily be opened to collect the honey. They are very selective eaters, and their natural habitat and the flowers they depend upon are at risk of disappearing from deforestation. There are many collectives to support in the Yucatan that are working to keep the tradition alive.

Not all bees are pollinators. Eastern Carpenter Bees get nectar and pollen by piercing holes in the base of tubular shaped flowers thereby bypassing pollination of the plant. This “nectar robbing” is done with the extra sharp blade-like maxillae on their mouths. This can have both positive and negative effects on the fitness of the plants they feed from. Some plants have evolved to tolerate this by increasing pollen donations in the male flowers apparently to compensate for the flowers damaged by nectar robbing.

70% of the world’s 20,000 species of bees are solitary and live underground. Mining Bees build their nests in tunnels which are separate from, but near each other. There can be thousands of tunnels in one “community” which is great for aerating the soil. Mining bees are interesting to observe in the early spring garden as they go about their job of building a home a filling it with food. They are wonderful pollinators, not aggressive, and are active only for very short periods before they disappear for another year.

The Australian Neon Cuckoo Bee is a striking metallic blue and black parasitic bee that seeks out the partially completed nests of Australian Blue Banded Bees. She lays her own egg inside before it is sealed off by the mother. Whichever egg hatches first will consume the stored pollen and nectar before emerging from the cell. Although this type of relationship seems unfair, it is quite common in nature. Thankfully, the Neon Cuckoo Bees still pollinate flowers while consuming pollen and nectar to meet their daily energy needs.

Hesperapis regularis is a specialist pollinator and only visits native Californian Clarkia flowers. It is a member of one of the smallest families of bees, the ground-dwelling Melittidae. Many Melittid bees are oligolectic, which means they collect pollen and nectar only form a single genus or species of flowering plant. The reason for this “mono-floral” preference is not understood by scientist yet, but the bees and the flowers seem to benefit.

Osmia Avosetta is rare type of mason bee recently discovered by research teams in both Turkey and Iran on the exact same day! She constructs her brood nests out of flower petals, and mud, filling them with nectar and pollen before depositing only one egg inside and sealing it. Each nest takes a day or so to construct, and side by side, she may build up to 10 of these beautiful flowery cocoon-like structures each season. Protecting at-risk ecosystems on our planet increases the chance of finding more and more fascinating flora and fauna.

Back from the brink of extinction! Cockrell’s Bumblebee had not been seen in 55 years when it was rediscovered amongst some roadside weeds in New Mexico. Its habitat is a very small area of only about 300 square miles. There are about 50 species of bumblebee native to the U.S. and this is probably the rarest. It was believed to be extinct, and hopefully now we will learn more about this bumblebee and work to protect its tiny habitat.

The Himalayan Cliff Bee is the world’s largest honey bee and lives high in the Himalayan cliffsides in giant arc-shaped hives. The bees collect pollen and nectar at altitudes up to 13,000 feet from many flowers, some of which are poisonous like the white rhododendron. The “mad honey” they produce is prized for its medicinal and intoxicating effects and worth much more than regular honey. It has been collected for thousands of years by brave “honey hunters” from the isolated Gurung tribe living in the Himalayan peaks of Nepal. Today this tradition is at risk from the fragile eco-system damage caused by climate change and tourism.

Leafcutter Bees are gentle and solitary, living in preexisting holes in wood or reeds. They cut circular shapes out of leaves to line the cavities with, fill these nests with pollen and nectar, and then lay an egg and seal off the nest from predators. They are amazing pollinators and important to many farms and orchards worldwide. It so easy to buy or build “mason bee” nesting houses for them and they are a great addition to every home garden.

Australian Blue Banded Bees are unique bees that head-bash flowers up to 350 times a second to quickly release large quantities of pollen. This pneumatic drill-like technique is fast and efficient making them great potential pollinators of commercial crops like tomatoes, in areas where bumblebees are scarce. Although they build underground nests for their brood, they often sleep in “plein air” together roosting together on twigs and sticks.

The Tormentil Nomad Bee lives alongside the Tormentil Mining Bee in the moorlands of Cornwall, U.K. The hard working mining bees gather pollen and nectar from the bright yellow tormentil flowers to feed their larvae in underground brood nests. Then the nomad bee sneaks in and steals the mining bees’ pollen and nests. Both bees are extremely rare, and only time will tell if this parasitic relationship is sustainable.

Megalopta Genalis is a nocturnal bee which feeds upon pollen of the kapok or ceiba tree in Mexico and South America. The bark from this sacred tree is used medicinally to treat many ailments and sometimes added to the drink ayahuasca. This bees’ eyes are almost 30 times more sensitive to light than diurnal bees and their brains are better adapted at processing low light conditions and storing navigational information in a way that makes flying in the dark easier.