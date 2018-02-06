The Wonderful Bees
By Cecilia Velazquez
The Mayans have been expert bee-keepers of Meliponas for thousands of years. The honey of this stingless bee is an intrinsic part of their culture, used in ceremony, and as food, medicine and mead-making. The bees are kept under palapas in hollowed out logs. The mud covered ends can easily be opened to collect the honey. They are very selective eaters, and their natural habitat and the flowers they depend upon are at risk of disappearing from deforestation. There are many collectives to support in the Yucatan that are working to keep the tradition alive.
Not all bees are pollinators. Eastern Carpenter Bees get nectar and pollen by piercing holes in the base of tubular shaped flowers thereby bypassing pollination of the plant. This “nectar robbing” is done with the extra sharp blade-like maxillae on their mouths. This can have both positive and negative effects on the fitness of the plants they feed from. Some plants have evolved to tolerate this by increasing pollen donations in the male flowers apparently to compensate for the flowers damaged by nectar robbing.
70% of the world’s 20,000 species of bees are solitary and live underground. Mining Bees build their nests in tunnels which are separate from, but near each other. There can be thousands of tunnels in one “community” which is great for aerating the soil. Mining bees are interesting to observe in the early spring garden as they go about their job of building a home a filling it with food. They are wonderful pollinators, not aggressive, and are active only for very short periods before they disappear for another year.
The Australian Neon Cuckoo Bee is a striking metallic blue and black parasitic bee that seeks out the partially completed nests of Australian Blue Banded Bees. She lays her own egg inside before it is sealed off by the mother. Whichever egg hatches first will consume the stored pollen and nectar before emerging from the cell. Although this type of relationship seems unfair, it is quite common in nature. Thankfully, the Neon Cuckoo Bees still pollinate flowers while consuming pollen and nectar to meet their daily energy needs.
Hesperapis regularis is a specialist pollinator and only visits native Californian Clarkia flowers. It is a member of one of the smallest families of bees, the ground-dwelling Melittidae. Many Melittid bees are oligolectic, which means they collect pollen and nectar only form a single genus or species of flowering plant. The reason for this “mono-floral” preference is not understood by scientist yet, but the bees and the flowers seem to benefit.
Osmia Avosetta is rare type of mason bee recently discovered by research teams in both Turkey and Iran on the exact same day! She constructs her brood nests out of flower petals, and mud, filling them with nectar and pollen before depositing only one egg inside and sealing it. Each nest takes a day or so to construct, and side by side, she may build up to 10 of these beautiful flowery cocoon-like structures each season. Protecting at-risk ecosystems on our planet increases the chance of finding more and more fascinating flora and fauna.
Back from the brink of extinction! Cockrell’s Bumblebee had not been seen in 55 years when it was rediscovered amongst some roadside weeds in New Mexico. Its habitat is a very small area of only about 300 square miles. There are about 50 species of bumblebee native to the U.S. and this is probably the rarest. It was believed to be extinct, and hopefully now we will learn more about this bumblebee and work to protect its tiny habitat.
The Himalayan Cliff Bee is the world’s largest honey bee and lives high in the Himalayan cliffsides in giant arc-shaped hives. The bees collect pollen and nectar at altitudes up to 13,000 feet from many flowers, some of which are poisonous like the white rhododendron. The “mad honey” they produce is prized for its medicinal and intoxicating effects and worth much more than regular honey. It has been collected for thousands of years by brave “honey hunters” from the isolated Gurung tribe living in the Himalayan peaks of Nepal. Today this tradition is at risk from the fragile eco-system damage caused by climate change and tourism.
Leafcutter Bees are gentle and solitary, living in preexisting holes in wood or reeds. They cut circular shapes out of leaves to line the cavities with, fill these nests with pollen and nectar, and then lay an egg and seal off the nest from predators. They are amazing pollinators and important to many farms and orchards worldwide. It so easy to buy or build “mason bee” nesting houses for them and they are a great addition to every home garden.
Australian Blue Banded Bees are unique bees that head-bash flowers up to 350 times a second to quickly release large quantities of pollen. This pneumatic drill-like technique is fast and efficient making them great potential pollinators of commercial crops like tomatoes, in areas where bumblebees are scarce. Although they build underground nests for their brood, they often sleep in “plein air” together roosting together on twigs and sticks.
The Tormentil Nomad Bee lives alongside the Tormentil Mining Bee in the moorlands of Cornwall, U.K. The hard working mining bees gather pollen and nectar from the bright yellow tormentil flowers to feed their larvae in underground brood nests. Then the nomad bee sneaks in and steals the mining bees’ pollen and nests. Both bees are extremely rare, and only time will tell if this parasitic relationship is sustainable.
Megalopta Genalis is a nocturnal bee which feeds upon pollen of the kapok or ceiba tree in Mexico and South America. The bark from this sacred tree is used medicinally to treat many ailments and sometimes added to the drink ayahuasca. This bees’ eyes are almost 30 times more sensitive to light than diurnal bees and their brains are better adapted at processing low light conditions and storing navigational information in a way that makes flying in the dark easier.
Las abejas maravillosas
Por Cecilia Velazquez
Los mayas han sido apicultores expertos de Meliponas durante miles de años. La miel de esta abeja sin aguijón es una parte intrínseca de su cultura, utilizada en ceremonias y como alimento, medicina y aguamiel. Las abejas se mantienen bajo palapas en troncos ahuecados. Los extremos cubiertos de barro se pueden abrir fácilmente para recoger la miel. Son consumidores muy selectivos, y su hábitat natural y las flores de las que dependen corren el riesgo de desaparecer por la deforestación. Hay muchos colectivos para apoyar en Yucatán que están trabajando para mantener viva la tradición.
No todas las abejas son polinizadoras. Las Abejas Carpinteras Orientales obtienen néctar y polen perforando agujeros en la base de flores en forma tubular, evitando así la polinización de la planta. Este “robo de néctar” se realiza con los maxilares extra afilados como cuchillas en sus bocas. Esto puede tener efectos tanto positivos como negativos en las plantas de las que se alimentan. Algunas plantas han evolucionado para tolerar esto al aumentar las donaciones de polen en las flores masculinas, aparentemente para compensar las flores dañadas por el robo de néctar.
El 70% de las 20,000 especies de abejas del mundo son solitarias y viven bajo tierra. Las abejas mineras construyen sus nidos en túneles que están separados, pero cerca el uno del otro. Puede haber miles de túneles en una “comunidad” que es ideal para ventilar el suelo. Resulta interesante observar a las abejas mineras en el jardín a principios de la primavera mientras construyen su hogar y lo llenan de comida. Son maravillosas polinizadoras, no son agresivas, y solo están activas durante períodos muy cortos antes de desaparecer por un año.
La abeja australiana cuco neón es una llamativa abeja parásita azul y negro metálico que busca los nidos parcialmente construidos de las abejas australianas azules. Ella pone su propio huevo dentro, antes de que sea sellado por la madre. Cualquiera que sea el huevo que salga primero consumirá el polen y el néctar almacenados antes de salir de la célula. Aunque este tipo de relación parece injusto, es bastante común en la naturaleza. Afortunadamente, las abejas cuco neón todavía polinizan flores mientras consumen polen y néctar para satisfacer sus necesidades energéticas diarias.
Hesperapis regularis es un polinizador especialista y solo visita las flores nativas de California Clarkia. Es un miembro de una de las familias más pequeñas de abejas, la de Melittidae que vive en el suelo. Muchas abejas Melittid son oligoeléctrica, lo que significa que recolectan polen y néctar solo para formar un único género o especie de planta con flor. La razón de esta preferencia “mono-floral” aún no es entendida por el científico, pero las abejas y las flores parecen beneficiarse.
Osmia Avosetta es un raro tipo de abeja albañil recientemente descubierta por equipos de investigación en Turquía e Irán exactamente el mismo día! Ella construye sus nidos de cría con pétalos de flores y barro, llenándolos de néctar y polen antes de depositar un solo huevo dentro y sellarlo. Cada nido tarda aproximadamente un día en construirse, y uno al lado del otro, ella puede construir hasta 10 de estas hermosas estructuras floridas como capullos cada temporada. La protección a los ecosistemas en riesgo de nuestro planeta, aumentan las posibilidades de encontrar flora y fauna cada vez más fascinantes.
Regresando del borde de la extinción! El Abejorro de Cockrell no se había visto en 55 años, cuando se redescubrió entre algunas malezas al borde de la carretera en Nuevo México. Su hábitat es un área muy pequeña de solo 300 millas cuadradas. Hay alrededor de 50 especies de abejorros nativas de los EE. UU. Y esta es probablemente la más rara. Se creía que se había extinguido, y con suerte ahora aprenderemos más sobre este abejorro y trabajaremos para proteger su pequeño hábitat.
La abeja del acantilado del Himalaya es la abeja más grande del mundo y vive en los acantilados del Himalaya en colmenas gigantes en forma de arco. Las abejas recolectan polen y néctar de muchas flores en altitudes de hasta 13,000 pies, algunas de las flores son venenosas como el rododendro blanco. La “miel loca” que producen es muy apreciada por sus efectos medicinales y embriagantes, y vale mucho más que la miel normal. Esta miel ha sido recolectada durante miles de años por valientes “cazadores de miel” de la aislada tribu Gurung que vive en los picos del Himalaya en Nepal. Hoy en día, esta tradición está en riesgo por el frágil daño del ecosistema causado por el cambio climático y el turismo.
Las Abejas cortadoras de hojas son suaves y solitarias, viven en agujeros preexistentes en madera o juncos. Cortan las hojas en formas circulares para alinear las cavidades, llenan estos nidos con polen y néctar y luego ponen un huevo y sellan el nido de los depredadores. Son polinizadoras increíbles e importantes para muchas granjas y huertos de todo el mundo. Es muy fácil comprar o construir casas de anidación de “abejas” ya que son una gran adición a cada huerto familiar.
Las abejas de bandas azules australianas son abejas únicas que bañan las flores hasta 350 veces por segundo para liberar rápidamente grandes cantidades de polen. Esta técnica de perforación neumática es rápida y eficiente, lo que las convierte en polinizadores potenciales de cultivos comerciales como el tomate, en áreas donde los abejorros son escasos. A pesar de que construyen nidos subterráneos para su cría, a menudo duermen a la intemperie descansando juntas en ramitas y palos.
La tormentosa abeja nómada vive junto a la tormentosa abeja minera en los páramos de Cornwall, U.K. Las duras abejas mineras recogen el polen y el néctar de las brillantes flores amarillas para alimentar a sus larvas en nidos subterráneos de cría. Luego, la abeja nómada se cuela y roba el polen y los nidos de las abejas mineras. Ambas abejas son extremadamente raras, y solo el tiempo dirá si esta relación parasitaria es sostenible.
Megalopta Genalis es una abeja nocturna que se alimenta de polen del árbol de ceiba o kapok en México y América del Sur. La corteza de este árbol sagrado se usa medicinalmente para tratar muchas dolencias y, a veces, se agrega a la bebida ayahuasca. Los ojos de esta abeja son casi 30 veces más sensibles a la luz que las abejas diurnas y sus cerebros están mejor adaptados para procesar condiciones de poca luz y almacenar información de navegación de una manera que facilita el vuelo en la oscuridad.