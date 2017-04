The world condemns chemical attack in Syria

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 5. World leaders expressed indignation on the reports of a suspected chemical attack in northwestern Syria that killed scores of civilians, with one UK official suggesting the incident amounted to a war crime.

At least 70 people have been killed in northern Syria – 10 children among the dead, after being exposed to a toxic gas that survivors said was dropped from warplanes. Activists said the Syrian regime was responsible for the killings.

President Donald Trump condemned the alleged chemical attack on civilians in Syria, the US government considers it might be a “war crime” and directly blames the Bashar al-Assad regime.