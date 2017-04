The world reacts to US missile strike on Syrian airbase.

WASHINGTON. APRIL 7. The US military launched 59 cruise missiles against a Syrian airbase from two of its military vessels in the Mediterranean, killing at least four and as many as seven Syrian soldiers on Friday.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he ordered the strike, in response to a chemical attack that struck a town in northern Syria on Wednesday, killing at least 86 civilians, including children.

Democratic and Republican legislators urged president Trump to consult and negotiate with Congress before greenlighting measures, especially military ones, related to Syria. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said “It is incumbent on the Trump administration to come up with a strategy and consult with Congress before implementing it. I salute the professionalism and the skill of our Armed Forces who took action today.”

The United States warned Russian military forces that it would attack the Shayrat airfield near the Syrian city of Homs before launching 59 Tomahawk missiles on Thursday.

“Russian forces were notified in advance of the strike using the established deconfliction line,” Pentagon spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a statement. He also said that officials “took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield.”

Russia said the attack had killed four Syrian servicemen while two were missing, the Syrian Arab Army reported six dead, and the governor of Homs claimed it had been seven. Russia also warned of the “negative consequences” of unilateral action by the United States against Syria, while the United Nations Security Council is still yet to agree on a resolution.

The United Nations’ Security Council is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the United States’ cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base, diplomatic officials said to media outlet.

Thursday’s attack marked Trump’s first military order since his inauguration in Jan., as other US military operations in Syria, Yemen and Iraq were carried out under the authority of his commanders.