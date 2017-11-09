Things to Stop Saying To Bereaved Parents

Joan Markwell knows the gut-wrenching, hollow feeling left behind when a child is taken too early.
With every new tragedy, vigil, story on the news or anniversary recognizing these events, plenty of mothers like Markwell – who lost her adult child to cancer – feel the sting of the wound that accompanies their loss.
“When a mother loses a child, the grief dictates her life,” says Markwell, author of the book Softening the Grief. “You don’t see an end to the pain. As the body reacts to the stress you feel, physical pain follows. Sleep is out of the question.”
It’s a grief that only they understand, however, and one that others usually don’t know how to deal with.
“The first time we meet a friend since the death of our child occurred can be frightening,” says Markwell, “It’s not that we don’t want to see them; we just can’t face anyone without tearing up.”
To avoid those awkward situations, Markwell offers up some phrases you should avoid saying to grieving parents and instead offers alternatives:
• “You Are So Strong.” In reality we are exhausted from trying to look strong. Try this instead: “I know it’s hard to be strong right now. I’m here for you to lean on anytime. I have an open heart and time to listen.”
• “Be Glad You Have Other Children.” We may have other children, but they cannot replace the child we’ve lost. Try this instead: “No child is replaceable, but I hope having your surviving children around you helps in easing the pain of your loss.”
• “You’re not the first mother who has lot a child.” Yes, but this is the first time I’ve lost my child. Try this instead: “I know mothers who have lost children and how much they grieved. That has made me aware of what a fight this is for you. You will continue to be in my thoughts.”
• “My child almost died, I know how you feel.” If you said this, you only had a clue about how it might feel to lose a child. Try this instead: “My child had a close brush with death, which was terrifying enough. There can be no comparison to actually losing a child.”
• “Time heals all wounds.” In time the mind covers wounds with scar tissue and pain lessens. But it’s never gone. Try this instead: “I hope in time your pain and grief will soften. Knowing it will take time, I stand beside you for the long haul.”
• “Everything Happens for a Reason.” There is never a good enough reason as to why our children were taken. Try this instead: “It goes beyond reason for any child to be taken from a mother. There was certainly no good reason to lose yours.”
“These awkward but common questions and statements can trigger a world of grief for bereaved mothers,” says Markwell. “When talking to a grieving parent about their lost child, it’s best to take a step back and choose your words carefully.”
Lo que no se debe decir a padres en duelo
Joan Markwell conoce la desgarbación, la sensación hueca dejada atrás cuando un niño es tomado demasiado temprano.
Con cada nueva tragedia, vigilia, historia en la noticia o aniversario de reconocimiento de estos eventos, un montón de madres como Markwell – que perdió a su hijo adulto al cáncer – sentir la picadura de la herida que acompaña a su pérdida.
Mientras que la herida puede haber sanado, todavía hay una cicatriz izquierda como un recordatorio del dolor que todavía vive para muchos miembros de la familia que sufren, incluyendo las madres que sobreviven con ese dolor de muchas maneras diferentes.
“Cuando una madre pierde a un niño, la pena le dicta su vida”, dice Markwell, autor del libro Suavizando el dolor. “No ves el fin del dolor. A medida que el cuerpo reacciona al estrés que sientes, el dolor físico sigue.
Es un dolor que sólo ellos entienden, y sin embargo, uno que otros generalmente no saben cómo tratar.
“La primera vez que nos encontramos con un amigo desde la muerte de nuestro hijo ocurrido puede ser aterrador”, dice Markwell, “No es que no queremos verlos; Simplemente no podemos enfrentar a nadie sin rompernos“.
Para evitar esas situaciones incómodas, Markwell ofrece algunas frases que usted debe evitar decir a los padres en duelo y en cambio ofrece alternativas:
• “Tú eres tan fuerte”. En realidad, estamos exhausto al intentar parecer fuerte. Pruebe esto en su lugar: “Sé que es difícil ser fuerte en este momento. Estoy aquí para que te apoyes en cualquier momento. Tengo corazón abierto y tiempo para escuchar.
• “Debes estar contento de tener otros hijos”. Podemos tener otros niños, pero no pueden reemplazar al niño que hemos perdido. Intenta esto en su lugar: “Ningún niño es reemplazable, pero espero que tener a tus hijos supervivientes a tu alrededor ayude a aliviar el dolor de tu pérdida”.
• “No eres la primera madre que pierde un hijo.” Sí, pero esta es la primera vez que pierdo a mi hijo. Intente esto en su lugar: “Yo conozco a las madres que han perdido a sus hijos y cuánto se afligieron. Eso me ha hecho consciente de lo que es una lucha para ti. Seguirás pensando en mí.
• “Mi hijo casi murió, sé cómo te sientes.” Si dijeras esto, solo tenías una pista sobre cómo se sentiría al perder a un niño. Intente esto en su lugar: “Mi hijo estuvo cercano con la muerte, lo cual era suficientemente aterrador. No puede haber comparación con la pérdida de un niño “.
• “El tiempo cura todas las heridas.” Con el tiempo la mente cubre heridas con tejido cicatricial y el dolor disminuye. Pero nunca se ha ido. Prueba esto en su lugar: “Espero que con el tiempo su dolor se ablanden. Sabiendo que llevará tiempo, estoy a tu lado durante mucho tiempo.
• “Todo sucede por una razón.” Nunca hay una razón suficientemente buena para explicar por qué nuestros hijos fueron tomados. Pruebe esto en su lugar: “Va más allá de la razón de que cualquier niño sea tomado de una madre. Ciertamente no había ninguna buena razón para perder al tuyo.
“Estas preguntas y declaraciones incómodas pero comunes pueden desencadenar un mundo de dolor para las madres en duelo”, dice Markwell. “Cuando se habla con un padre afligido acerca de su hijo perdido, es mejor dar un paso atrás y elegir sus palabras cuidadosamente.”