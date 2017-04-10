Thousands in the Go! St. Louis Marathon on Sunday
St. Louis, MO. April 10 – The Go! St. Louis Marathon was held on Sunday, April 9. Over 20,000 people participated in the event from all around the world in the streets of downtown St. Louis.
This was the 17th edition of the marathon and the first time the Arch grounds are included in the routes.
Stannley Boen won with a time of 2:32:13. The women’s marathon winner was Andrea Byrum with a time of 3:01:31. Evans Kurui won the half marathon in 1:04:14 and Julia Kohnen was the half marathon woman to win with 1:17:03.
Runners were treated by St. Louis traditional food at the end of the race.
Miles participaron en el maratón Go! de St. Louis el domingo
St. Louis, MO. 10 de abril – El maratón Go! de St. Louis se llevó a cabo este domingo, 9 de abril. Más de 20,000 personas de todo el mundo participaron en el evento, quienes corrieron por las calles del centro de St. Louis.
Esta fue la 17ª edición del maratón y la primera vez que el área del Arco es incluida en las rutas.
Stannley Boen se llevó el primer lugar con un tiempo de 2:32:13. El maratón femenil tuvo como ganadora a Andrea Byrum con un tiempo de 3:01:31. Evans Kurui ganó el medio maratón en 1:04:14 y Julia Kohnen obtuvo el primer sitio en el medio maratón femenil con un tiempo de 1:17:03.
Se premió a los corredores con comida tradicional de St. Louis al final del recorrido.