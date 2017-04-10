Thousands in the Go! St. Louis Marathon on Sunday

St. Louis, MO. April 10 – The Go! St. Louis Marathon was held on Sunday, April 9. Over 20,000 people participated in the event from all around the world in the streets of downtown St. Louis.

This was the 17th edition of the marathon and the first time the Arch grounds are included in the routes.

Stannley Boen won with a time of 2:32:13. The women’s marathon winner was Andrea Byrum with a time of 3:01:31. Evans Kurui won the half marathon in 1:04:14 and Julia Kohnen was the half marathon woman to win with 1:17:03.

Runners were treated by St. Louis traditional food at the end of the race.