Thousands Without Power Due to Strange Occurrence

St. Louis, Mo. – Nearly 9,000 Ameren customers across the St. Louis metro area woke up Wednesday morning to power outages. Ameren has given a reason as to why these outages occurred, and it’s quite peculiar.

The rain and mist that started Wednesday caused the salt that was put on roadways and sidewalks to lift into the atmosphere. The salt in the air then stuck to Ameren’s insulators, causing their transformers to detect a change in voltage leading to a small fire to start on the utility poles causing the outages.

Kevin Anders, Vice President of Operations and Technical Services, said this occurrence has happened before in recent years but did not affect as many customers.

“Salt that’s been applied to the roads, it’s been a lot of traffic that’s grinding up that salt, that settlement is becoming airborne and settling on some of our high-voltage structures, combined it with light mist and it’s allowing electricity across insulted structured to catch on fire and collapse, causing a power outage,” said Anders. “We have seen it before, not unusual, but this is a higher number.”

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, most of the outages effected Missouri Ameren customers were restored, while only 49 Illinois customers were without power.

Several local schools were forced to close for the day due to the power outages.