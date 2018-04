Three bodies and injured woman found in north St. Louis county home

The bodies of two men and a woman were found by St. Louis County Police late Wednesday night at a Spanish Lake home, in north St. Louis County.

Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the county department, said police were called at about 11:50 p.m. for a shooting. They found the injured woman on the lawn, then went inside and found the three bodies.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition, and officials await results of the autopsies to learn more about how the victims died.

Granda said “the residence is well known to patrol officers”, who have responded to calls for complaints of loud music, peace disturbances, sick cases and an overdose.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that neighbors characterize the general area as unsafe and with gunshots all the time. The house in particular was described by a neighbor as a “drug house”.

“The owners of the house need to be more responsible to who they let into these homes. They are making this area unsafe,” said another resident.

Police await for the recovery of the woman injured during the shooting for more clues as to what happened. Granda said there are no signs of forced entry and that investigators don’t believe the killings were a double murder and a suicide.