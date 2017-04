Three dead in Sunday shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. APRIL 3. Three men were killed in shootings in St. Louis during a violent Sunday afternoon and evening, police said.

The first shooting occurred around 4:00 Sunday afternoon in the 5600 block of Delmar, police found Devin Brooks, 18, dead of gunshot wounds to his back and neck.

Hours later, in the 1000 block of North 20th Street in the Carr Square neighborhood, police found Corey Joyce, 37, of the 3900 block of Oletha, dead from gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. The victim was involved in an altercation with another man when he was shot.

Finally around 9:30 p.m., a third man, 36-year-old Willie Patton was fatally shot. Police called to the 4200 block of Maffitt Avenue found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head on a sidewalk.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.