Three firefighters injured in fire in North St. Louis

On this Tuesday’s early morning, a fire erupted at West Florissant, near Adelaide, at around 12:15 a.m. It was an abandoned three-story building.
Firefighters came to the scene, where three of them resulted with thermal burns; fortunately, the injuries were minor. The three firefighters were hurt when fighting the flames on the second floor of the building. All three were given in-site medical attention.
Fox 2 Now reports that the St. Louis Fire Department Captain, Garon Mosby ,stated that they “will do a follow up in the morning with an urgent care facility.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Tres bomberos resultan heridos en incendio en North St. Louis
La madrugada de este martes se registró un incendio en West Florissant, cerca de Adelaide, alrededor de las 12:15 a.m. Se trataba de un edificio de tres pisos deshabitado.
A la escena llegaron los bomberos a combatir el fuego, donde tres de ellos resultaron con quemaduras termales; afortunadamente, ninguna de gravedad. Los tres bomberos resultaron heridos mientras luchaban contra las llamas en el segundo piso del inmueble. Los tres fueron atendidos en el lugar.
Fox 2 Now reporta que el capitán de bomberos del Departamento de St. Louis, Garon Mosby, declaró que se les hará “un chequeo en la mañana en alguna instalación de cuidado urgente”.
La causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación.