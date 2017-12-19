Three firefighters injured in fire in North St. Louis

On this Tuesday’s early morning, a fire erupted at West Florissant, near Adelaide, at around 12:15 a.m. It was an abandoned three-story building.

Firefighters came to the scene, where three of them resulted with thermal burns; fortunately, the injuries were minor. The three firefighters were hurt when fighting the flames on the second floor of the building. All three were given in-site medical attention.

Fox 2 Now reports that the St. Louis Fire Department Captain, Garon Mosby ,stated that they “will do a follow up in the morning with an urgent care facility.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.