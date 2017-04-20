Three TV Azteca’s Channels on VEMOX™

St. Louis, MO. April 20 – As part of its industry leading efforts to provide the Hispanic market with a wide selection of multicultural entertainment, Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish- and English-language networks, has added three of TV Azteca’s Spanish-language live channels to VEMOX™, the company’s OTT TV Everywhere solution.

VEMOX, Olympusat’s cost efficient and reliable carrier-grade OTT solution, offers its customers the ability to watch over 70 live channels along with thousands of movies and series on demand, providing access to the best Spanish- and English-language content available. The addition of the three TV Azteca channels provides the Hispanic audience with even more high-quality entertainment options to choose from.

“We are excited to welcome TV Azteca to the Olympusat family and incorporate their channels to VEMOX’s robust lineup of Spanish-language content,” stated Aurora Bacquerie, VP of Channel Relations at Olympusat.

“At AZ TV we understand that our original content is necessary to strengthen our programming and to meet the expectations of the Latin American audience. We are certain that by offering new content and strengthening our current programming we can keep our audience engage and maintain the popularity of our channels,” said Jorge I. Gutiérrez Razo, Director of AZ TV de Paga.

The TV Azteca channels that are now available on VEMOX are:

AZ Corazón: The best telenovelas from the second most important producer of this successful format. The best dramas, comedies, classics and teenage stories accompanied by exclusive content that enriches the best TV channel of its genre.

AZ Clic: A proposal for those interested in lifestyle, travel, music and glamour. The perfect combination for contemporary men and women who enjoy the best pleasures in life.

AZ Cinema: The best movie catalogue from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, in black & white and color formats, commercial-free and accompanied by original productions in diverse formats.

VEMOX is available on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Google Play, the Apple Store and on many leading Smart TVs such as Samsung and LG. VEMOX is a trademark of Olympusat Inc.