Three women dead after St. Louis home invasion

Early this morning, authorities reported that three women were killed when they tried to escape a home invasion, after two suspects invaded the property, in north St. Louis. There was one more person in the house, a man, who managed to escape.

The women, African-American and in their twenties, managed to get out of the house but received several bullet wounds when they were inside a car at the corner of John Avenue and West Florissant, around 3 a.m. The suspects managed to escape.

With just a few more days in the 2017 calendar, this year has already become the deadliest for the city since 1995, reaching 203 with these three homicides and one more, committed on Thursday afternoon.

The victim of Thursday’s homicide was a 25-year-old man, who was killed at the corner of Page and Belt, around 6:45 p.m. None of the names of the four victims has been released yet.

This increase in the number of homicides is part of a phenomenon that is occurring in several cities in the United States. As indicated by the Associated Press after an analysis conducted in cities like Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis, the homicide rate has risen while crimes have become increasingly concentrated in certain areas, thus rendering the cities both safer and unsafer at the same time.