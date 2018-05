Tiger cub rescued from duffel bag found at US-Mexico border

US border patrol agents found a tiger cub inside an abandoned duffel bag by individuals who were trying to illegally enter the country through the Texas border.

The male tiger was unconscious inside the bag, according to a statement from the US Customs and Border Protection.

When the individuals carrying the bag noticed that agents were nearby, they fled back to Mexico, leaving the cub behind in their escape. The cub, who is only months old, is now in care of a local zoo.

Irma Chapa, communications director for Rio Grande Valley border patrol, tweeted “NOT an average day in the field, as Brownsville Border Patrol Agents rescue a tiger! Updates to come”.

The cub is currently at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, awake and alert, and authorities expect him to make a full recovery.

The US Border Patrol has, in the past, arrested individuals trying to smuggle exotic animals through the border. Earlier this year, a US teenager was sentenced to six months in prison for trying to smuggle a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.

Around the world, the illegal animal industry generates between $7 bn and $23 bn, according to a 2015 report by US-based conservation group Defenders of Wildlife.