Toddler Found Safe after Being Taken from St. Charles Home

St. Charles, MO. October 3 – A toddler is safe after reportedly being taken by his father from a St. Charles home early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the father, Anthony Irvin III, was at the mom’s house in the 2500 block of Chesstal Street playing with the 2-year-old when an argument occurred between him and the boy’s mother. During the argument, around 5 a.m., the father reportedly stormed out of the house with the child, identified by an aunt as Anthony Irvin.
The father pulled out a gun during the argument with the mother, police said.
The father and toddler were found at a relative’s home in north St. Louis around 8:40 a.m. The father was taken into police custody and is expected to be booked by the St. Charles City Police Department.
Bebé es encontrado sano y salvo después de que su padre se lo llevará de su hogar de St. Charles
St. Charles, MO. 3 de octubre – Un niño pequeño está a salvo después de que, según se informa, su padre se lo llevara de su casa en St. Charles temprano en la mañana del martes.
Según la policía, el padre, Anthony Irvin III, estaba en la casa de la mamá en la cuadra 2500 de Chesstal Street jugando con el niño de 2 años cuando él y la madre del niño discutieron. Durante la discusión, alrededor de las 5 de la mañana, el padre salió de la casa con el niño, identificado por una tía como Anthony Irvin.
El padre sacó una pistola durante la discusión con la madre, reporta la policía.
El padre y el niño fueron encontrados en la casa de un pariente en el norte de St. Louis alrededor de las 8:40 a.m. El padre fue puesto bajo custodia policial y se espera que sea ingresado por el Departamento de Policía de la Ciudad de St. Charles.