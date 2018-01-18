Toddler Gets New Heart After Nearly 3-Year Wait on Transplant List

A 3-year-old from Elk Grove has been waiting almost her entire life for a heart transplant, and on Monday, she finally got it.
At 7:44 p.m. on Sunday night, Lisa and Martin Fairgood got a call from doctors at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford telling them that there was a heart transplant ready for their daughter, Mariah.
The family immediately packed their bags, drove to Stanford, and by noon, the brave little girl was headed into surgery.
“She took it like a champ,” Lisa told ABC10. “I was the emotional kid crying not wanting to go, and she just wiped my tears and said, ‘it’s OK. I’m going to go.’”
Mariah even rode into her surgery on her motorized unicorn.
“She rode in like she got this,” Lisa said. “She was ready to take it on.”
Mariah was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy when she was 9-months-old and was told she needed a heart transplant – an operation that could cost the family as much as $500,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.
After friends posted about Mariah’s story online, the community of Elk Grove rallied together, raising thousands of dollars to help the 14-month-old baby.
That support, Lisa said, has helped the family immensely.
“We thank every single person from the bottom of my heart. You have no idea,” she said.
Despite the happy ending, the parents say it is bittersweet.
“Someone had to pass away in order for us to get such a blessing,” Martin said.
Lisa added that they hope some day to meet their daughter’s donor.
“Their son or daughter gets to live on and save our daughters life,” she said. “They will forever be our guardian angel.”
Doctors say that Mariah’s surgery went well, although there was a difficulty with her lung during the procedure. She will remain sedated for the next few days, but her family says doctors tell them they expect her to fully recover.
The family shares updates about Mariah on her Instagram and Facebook pages.
Niña recibe corazón nuevo después de casi 3 años en la lista de espera de trasplantes
Una niña de 3 años de Elk Grove ha estado esperando casi toda su vida por un trasplante de corazón, y el lunes, finalmente lo consiguió.
A las 7:44 p.m. el domingo por la noche, Lisa y Martin Fairgood recibieron una llamada de los médicos del Hospital Infantil Lucile Packard en Stanford para decirles que había un trasplante de corazón listo para su hija, Mariah.
La familia inmediatamente empacó sus maletas, condujo hasta Stanford, y para el mediodía, la valiente niña entró a cirugía.
“Ella lo hizo como una campeona”, Lisa le dijo a ABC10. “Yo era la niña emocional que lloraba porque no quería ir, y ella solo se limpió las lágrimas y me dijo: ‘está bien, voy a ir.'”
Mariah incluso ingresó a su cirugía en su unicornio motorizado.
“Ella entró como si nada”, dijo Lisa. “Ella estaba lista para hacerlo”.
A Mariah le diagnosticaron una miocardiopatía restrictiva cuando tenía 9 meses y le dijeron que necesitaba un trasplante de corazón, una operación que podría costar a la familia hasta $500,000 en gastos que saldrían de su bolsillo.
Después de que los amigos publicaron la historia de Mariah en línea, la comunidad de Elk Grove se unió, recaudando miles de dólares para ayudar a la bebé de 14 meses de edad.
Ese apoyo, dijo Lisa, ha ayudado a la familia inmensamente.
“Agradecemos a cada persona desde el fondo de nuestros corazones. No tienes idea”, dijo ella.
A pesar del final feliz, los padres dicen que es agridulce.
“Alguien tuvo que fallecer para que recibiéramos tal bendición”, dijo Martin.
Lisa agregó que esperan algún día conocer al donante de su hija.
“Su hijo o hija puede vivir y salvar la vida de la nuestra”, dijo. “Ellos serán nuestro ángel guardián por siempre”.
Los médicos dicen que la cirugía de Mariah fue bien, aunque hubo una dificultad con su pulmón durante el procedimiento. Permanecerá sedada durante los próximos días, pero su familia dice que los médicos les dicen que esperan que se recupere por completo.
La familia comparte actualizaciones sobre la salud de Mariah en sus páginas de Instagram y Facebook.