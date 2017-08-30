Toddler Involved in Car Accident West of Downtown St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. August 30 – A toddler was critically injured after being ejected from a car in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
Two drivers were also injured in the crash, about 8:45 a.m. at Delmar Boulevard and 18th Street.
Arriving officers found two wrecked cars and an injured child lying on the pavement.
There was a car seat in the car, but police say they have not yet determined if the child was in the seat at the time of the crash. The toddler and both drivers were taken to a hospital where they are in critical but stable condition.
Niño involucrado en accidente automovilístico al oeste del centro de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 30 de agosto – Un niño pequeño fue herido de gravedad después de haber sido expulsado de un automóvil en un accidente entre vehículos el miércoles por la mañana.
Dos conductores también resultaron heridos en el accidente alrededor de las 8:45 a.m. en Delmar Boulevard y 18th Street.
Los oficiales que llegaron encontraron dos coches destrozados y un niño herido acostado en el pavimento.
Había un asiento de coche en el vehículo, pero la policía dice que aún no ha determinado si el niño estaba en el asiento en el momento del accidente. El niño y ambos conductores fueron llevados a un hospital donde se encuentran en condiciones críticas pero estables.