Toddler Involved in Car Accident West of Downtown St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. August 30 – A toddler was critically injured after being ejected from a car in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Two drivers were also injured in the crash, about 8:45 a.m. at Delmar Boulevard and 18th Street.

Arriving officers found two wrecked cars and an injured child lying on the pavement.

There was a car seat in the car, but police say they have not yet determined if the child was in the seat at the time of the crash. The toddler and both drivers were taken to a hospital where they are in critical but stable condition.