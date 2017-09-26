Toddler playing with gun kills sleeping father in St. Louis.

St. Louis, MO. September 25 – Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun in St. Louis.
Police say the toddler shot 27-year-old Darrion Noble in the neck Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping. Noble died at the scene.
It’s unclear who the gun belonged to or how the child found it.
Police released no other details of the shooting.
Niño juega con arma y mata a su padre que duerme en St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 25 de septiembre – La policía dice que un niño de 2 años mató accidentalmente a su padre mientras jugaba con un arma en St. Louis.
La policía dice que el niño disparó a Darrion Noble, de 27 años, en el cuello la tarde del sábado. El tiroteo ocurrió mientras el niño manejaba el arma de fuego en una cama donde dormía su padre. Noble murió en la escena.
No está claro a quién pertenecía el arma o cómo el niño la encontró.
La policía no reveló otros detalles del tiroteo.