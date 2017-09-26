Tuesday , September 26 2017
  • English
  • Spanish
Home / All / Toddler Playing with Gun Kills Sleeping Father in St. Louis

Toddler Playing with Gun Kills Sleeping Father in St. Louis

Red Latina 14 hours ago All, Crime, Featured, General News, Local, St. Louis Leave a comment 581 Views


 

Toddler playing with gun kills sleeping father in St. Louis.

 

St. Louis, MO. September 25 – Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun in St. Louis.

Police say the toddler shot 27-year-old Darrion Noble in the neck Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping. Noble died at the scene.

 

 

It’s unclear who the gun belonged to or how the child found it.

Police released no other details of the shooting.

 

 

                                                              


 Niño juega con arma y mata a su padre que duerme en St. Louis

 

Toddler playing with gun kills sleeping father in St. Louis.

 

St. Louis, MO. 25 de septiembre – La policía dice que un niño de 2 años mató accidentalmente a su padre mientras jugaba con un arma en St. Louis.

La policía dice que el niño disparó a Darrion Noble, de 27 años, en el cuello la tarde del sábado. El tiroteo ocurrió mientras el niño manejaba el arma de fuego en una cama donde dormía su padre. Noble murió en la escena.

 

 

No está claro a quién pertenecía el arma o cómo el niño la encontró.

La policía no reveló otros detalles del tiroteo.

 


 

Tags

About Red Latina

Check Also

Down Syndrome Community Raises Awareness with St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
Translate »