Tornado watch for east of St. Louis area

After the cold subsided Monday night and Tuesday morning, a new cold front heads to the St. Louis metro area Tuesday afternoon, bringing a tornado watch in effect for Missouri and Illinois counties south and east of downtown St. Louis, until 8 p.m., Fox2Now St. Louis reports.

Heavy rain, lightning and hail are all expected as the storms will be fast moving. Temperatures will be colder, dropping into the 40s and 30s during the night. High winds are also expected.

The tornado watch does not include St. Louis city or St. Louis county as the most likely places to be hit with severe weather will be southeast and east.

The weather is expected to improve later in the week. Cold temperatures are still expected, but storms and severe weather will likely subside.

Please remain indoors as much as possible and do not drive unless absolutely necessary.