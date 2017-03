Tornado Watch issued for St. Louis Region through 9 p.m

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 28. A tornado watch has been issued for the entire St. Louis area through 9:00 p.m.

In the St. Louis area, thunderstorms might begin to fire late Tuesday afternoon, but activity will ramp up this evening and overnight.

All forms of severe weather are possible tonight. We could see thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and possibly tornadoes tonight into early Wednesday.